Beagles tie knot at plush resort

Kuttappu and Jhanvi with members of the family who own the resort.

A plush resort in Kerala was the setting for an unusual wedding on Monday: The bride and the bridegroom were Beagles.

In perhaps the first such event in India, Jhanvi and Kuttappu aka Acid, the pets owned by the resort's owner Akash Shelly, were united in holy matrimony amid much fanfare in Punnayarkulam, Thrissur.

Covid-19 protocols limited the number of guests, but the function was held with a wide array of dishes, including steaming hot chicken briyani, fried chicken and cake, which the dogs love.

"Kuttappu is our first pet ever and he is family to us. And ever since he was a pup, my parents always used to say we should marry him off in a grand ceremony, just like you would do for a family member," Mr Shelly told The Times of India.

"It was three months ago that we found Jhanvi as his companion. Ever since, we have been waiting to celebrate their union.

For the special wedding, Kuttappu, who is 21/2 years old, wore a designer Kerala-style long-sleeved shirt, while Jhanvi, who is 11/2 years old, wore a traditional skirt.

"We decorated the stage and bought a special cake meant for dogs," said Mr Shelly. "Garlands were also exchanged between the bride and bridegroom.

"They were both quite excited and cool during the ceremony. There were also a couple of other dogs in attendance as guests and it was real fun. My parents officiated the ceremony."

Photographers were invited to the ceremony.

Said Mr Gireesh, who clicked photos of the unique union: "It was a totally new experience for me. It took us around five hours to do the shoot. The dogs slowly became friendly with us, took the food we offered and got playful."

Indo-Asian News Service

