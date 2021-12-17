Beefed-up Shah Rukh makes digital appearance

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile and staying away from the media glare since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case in Mumbai in October.

The actor finally made a digital appearance at a recent event.

He looked a little beefed-up in a photo from the event which was shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram, reported News 18.

The photo shows Shah Rukh engrossed in an interaction digitally for a brand endorsement.

Fans were happy to see their beloved actor back in action and speculated whether the look was for his upcoming film Pathan, in which he will be seen doing some high-octane stunts.

The shooting for Pathan, which also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. was put on hold in October following Aryan's legal battle.

According to Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh began shooting important sequences for the film from Wednesday along with Deepika and John.

A closed set has reportedly been erected for this Mumbai schedule which will go on for 20 days.

Following this, Shah Rukh and the team will reportedly take off for an international shooting schedule.

"It was a difficult period for Shah Rukh Khan and the family and in that phase the superstar was completely involved in the legal aspects, letting go of all professional commitments," a source told Pinkvilla.

"His diet plan and fitness regime had also gone for a toss in those 30 to 40 days resulting in loss of muscles too. Now with things finally better, Shah Rukh has resumed work on his physique as both Pathan and Atlee's next film feature him in a larger-than-life avatar."

Shah Rukh has other reasons to be cheerful too.

He was recently listed among the world's top 20 most admired men of 2021 in a survey carried out by data analytics company YouGov.

The list was compiled taking feedback from 42,000 people in 38 countries and features the likes of former United States President Barack Obama, American business magnate Bill Gates, China's President Xi Jinping, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah Rukh was placed 14th, above the likes of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachhan, Pope Francis and US President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court also exempted Aryan from appearing at the Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday.

This condition was imposed on Shah Rukh's son by the High Court when he was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

A single bench of Justice N.W. Sambre stated that the condition has been modified.

"The applicant (Aryan) shall attend the office of NCB Delhi as and when directed by the agency, provided the NCB issues a 72-hour notice to the applicant," Justice Sambre said.

The court also modified another condition laid down in the bail order that required Aryan to furnish his itinerary to the NCB every time he travels out of Mumbai.

"The applicant need not submit his itinerary if he is travelling to Delhi for recording his statement. He shall submit his itinerary to the NCB in case of any other travel outside Mumbai," Justice Sambre said.

While seeking the waiver of this condition, Aryan's counsel Amit Desai had argued: "The NCB's Mumbai office has now nothing to do with the case. My client (Aryan) has been cooperating with the probe and has, in fact, also appeared before the SIT probing the case and recorded his statement."

He also stated that Aryan would appear before the SIT in Delhi when summons are issued to him.

Aryan's application also mentioned that every time he appears before the NCB's office in Mumbai there is a huge crowd and that he has to be accompanied by police personnel which causes unnecessary hassles.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB on Oct 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was granted bail on Oct 28 and walked out of jail on Oct 30.

Indo-Asian News Service

