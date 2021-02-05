Bengal artisans build India's biggest Buddha statue

India's largest reclining Buddha statue - at 30.48m - is being made in Kolkata.

It is expected to be installed on Lord Buddha's birthday (May 19) this year in Bodh Gaya, a village in Bihar where Buddha attained enlightenment beneath a sacred Bodhi tree.

Sculptor Mintu Pal said work on the statue is nearing completion at the Nainan Bandhab Samiti ground in Baranagar, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

It will be installed at the Buddha International Welfare Mission's temple in Bodh Gaya.

"We started work in March 2019 but after that we had to put it on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said. "We lost four months because of that.

"We resumed work again in November last year and we are hopeful the statue will be ready by May first week."

He said it will take three more months to complete the fibreglass structure.

"At least 22 artisans are currently involved in the work," said Mr Pal. "We have made the concrete base and developed iron and steel-based structures at the venue."

India's most famous reclining Buddha statue is located at the Mahaparinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. It is a little over 6m tall.

The Great Buddha statue, measuring 24m, at Bodh Gaya is currently considered the largest Buddha statue in India.

It was designed by V. Ganapati Sthapati and consecrated on Nov 18, 1989, by the Dalai Lama.

Mr Pal, who is from Kolkata's famous potters' town Kumartuli, created a 24.38m-tall fibreglass Durga idol at the Deshapriya Park in south Kolkata in 2015.

More than 40 artistes were involved in the project and it took two months to complete.

More than Rs5 million ($91,240) was spent on making the idol alone.

It was made in parts and then put together. It was then touted as the world's tallest Durga idol.

The reclining Buddha idol is also being made separately. The pieces will be taken to Bodh Gaya and assembled there.

Buddha International Welfare Mission's founder-secretary Ariyapala Bhikkhu said: "We want the installation work to be done soon. We want to inaugurate the statue on Buddha's birthday.

"The statue will be carried to Bodh Gaya in parts and installed there by Mintu Pal and his team of artisans."

Indo-Asian News Service