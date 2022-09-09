Bengaluru comes to standstill amid heavy rains

Large parts of India's tech capital Bengaluru are under water after torrential rains uprooted trees, crippled traffic and forced workers to work from home, raising fears of further disruptions through the week.

Life has been disrupted for many following long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads.

The Bangalore Urban district on Sunday received 28.1mm rainfall, 368 per cent more than the average, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city has received 141 per cent more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Bengaluru, home to global companies as well as home-grown startups, has established itself as an important business centre in the country's south.

"Bengaluru and south interior Karnataka are likely to get heavy rainfall until Friday. Rainfall will decrease from Saturday," said a senior weather official with Pune-based IMD.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group, IT major Wipro and Walmart's Flipkart have asked their employees to work from home.

"After two years of work from home, companies are coming back and infrastructure has completely collapsed," said Mr Krishna Kumar, general manager at Outer Ring Road Companies Association.

The group represents firms whose offices are located on the Outer Ring Road, which acts as a major connector in the city.

"The authorities need to focus on scaling up the infrastructure," he added.

The flooding in the city has forced citizens to empty basements and parking lots, spend more time on the roads in traffic and endure power outages.

"Right now, we are all living in fear," said psychologist Deepa Babu who lives in Rainbow Drive, an enclave near the city's major tech hubs.

"The boundary wall next to our house just collapsed."

The authorities have deployed rubber dinghies to ferry people around and footage on social media showed tractors being used to transport travellers from the airport.

"To be honest, every year we do see floods in some part of the city or other but the extent this time is unprecedented," journalist Pooja Prasanna told Al Jazeera.

"Thanks to climate change and unplanned urban infrastructure, the situation seems to be getting worse."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed "unprecedented" rainfall and "maladministration" of the previous Congress government for the flood situation.

"Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has received unprecedented rains. It hasn't rained like this in 90 years. All the tanks are full and overflowing, some have even breached. There's continuous rain," he said.

"The flood is caused by the maladministration and the totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. They gave permissions left, right and centre to build on lakes, tank bunds and buffer zones. They didn't maintain lakes."

Reuters, Indo-Asian New Service