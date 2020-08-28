Bengaluru's Covid-19 success comes undone

On June 9, Karnataka's health education minister posted statistics on Twitter showing Covid-19 infections and deaths in Bengaluru were occurring at about half the rate in New Zealand, a country acclaimed globally for controlling the disease.

The city - which has more than double the population of New Zealand - "stumps the Kiwis", said the caption to the image posted by Mr Sudhakar K. His tweet was liked and retweeted by thousands. But the celebration was short-lived.

At the time, only about 450 Covid-19 cases had been recorded among Bengaluru's 12.5 million population, compared to more than 260,000 cases across India and about 1,150 in New Zealand.

Thanks partly to a high-tech testing and tracing system monitored by masked officials on giant screens in a "war room", Bengaluru had contained the outbreak better than cities like Mumbai, which had more than 100 times as many cases.

Two and a half months on, Bengaluru, dubbed India's Silicon Valley for its tech firms and start-ups, has reported more than 110,000 cases. Where its infections in early June rose by 25 a day on average, the rate is now more than 2,500. In New Zealand, the total caseload stood at 1,339 on Aug 25.

Mr Sudhakar did not respond to requests for comment, but his tweet remains online.

Bengaluru's early response was lauded by the central government as a model - for its use of health surveys and efforts to tap tech expertise and cutting-edge software to analyse the spread of the disease.

But, after India eased a nationwide lockdown in early June, epidemiologists and government officials involved in the city's response to the pandemic said they realised they had not planned enough.

"The city had three to four months to plan for a surge in cases, but it did not plan for the future. They mostly assumed that the lockdown implementation was sufficient," said Mr Giridhara Babu, an epidemiologist advising the Karnataka government.

In late March, India enforced one of the world's strictest lockdowns. Karnataka was ahead of that with its own measures. It collaborated with software lobby NASSCOM to mobilise 150 employees from half a dozen IT firms to feed 20,000 international traveller records into a central system every day.

The state government conducted a mammoth health survey. More than 40,000 government health workers surveyed nearly 16 million households.

Residents submitted to a curfew that emptied parks, malls and clogged roads and officials tapped companies such as Intel, Google and Mumbai-based Fractal Analytics for expertise and tools to help trace, predict and control the spread.

Many surrendered personal information: At thousands of drugstores, officials collected contact details of people who bought drugs like paracetamol to keep tabs on their health.

A Central government study shows Karnataka on average tested 47.4 contacts of every Covid-19-infected person between Jan 22 and April 30, compared with the national average of six.

But in June, lockdown restrictions eased. People flooded back to markets that sell fresh produce. And tens of thousands of travellers streamed in from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, many unwittingly bringing the coronavirus. The neighbouring states have been the two worst hit by Covid-19 in India.

"We were sandwiched between these two states which already had a very high viral load... so we were bound to get affected," said Mr Pankaj Pandey, the health commissioner for Karnataka.

An estimated 45,000 people from Maharashtra and another 20,000 from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai streamed into Bengaluru in June, he added.

"In the initial phase, the cases in Bengaluru were so few that people all over the country felt the city is the safest. That also may have caused people to 'reverse-migrate' to Bengaluru," said one officer involved in the city's response.

"We didn't look at the inbound travellers as a major source of infections. We never anticipated that many people would come."

Officials at Bengaluru's municipal body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, did not respond to queries on whether it failed to address gaps in its modelling systems.

But Ms Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, a bureaucrat running the Bengaluru "war room", said easing the lockdown complicated the city's efforts.

Since late June, Bengaluru has been sealing areas where cases jump, said Ms Korlapati, noting this involves placing barricades at entry and exit points - in effect, quarantining entire neighbourhoods.

"Aggressive testing of contacts and home isolation are the way to contain the spread," she said. "That is being taken very seriously and being done now." Reuters