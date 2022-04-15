The big fat Alia-Ranbir wedding is on

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh and half-sister Pooja arriving for the bride's mehendi (henna) ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Alia is reportedly getting married to actor Ranbir this week in ceremonies and celebrations that will extend over four days.

The actual wedding was scheduled to take place yesterday at Ranbir's Pali Hill residence Vastu.

The intimate affair will have only 30 guests in attendance, including family members and close friends, reported Indian entertainment outlets.

Alia and Ranbir started dating in 2018 - the same year they made their first public appearance as a couple at actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

Their love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which is set for release soon.