Billionaire Adani seeks to control NDTV

New Delhi Television (NDTV) on Thursday sought to block Mr Gautam Adani's attempt to acquire a majority stake in the news network, saying regulatory restrictions meant the bid from the billionaire's group could not proceed.

In a stock exchange filing, NDTV said its founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy have since 2020 been barred from buying or selling shares in India's securities market, and so cannot transfer shares which Mr Adani is trying to secure in a bid to exert control.

Mr Adani's conglomerate on Tuesday said it is seeking a controlling stake in the news channel, a move NDTV said was "entirely unexpected" and was taken without any discussion or consent of the network.

The 2020 Securities and Exchange Board of India order cited by NDTV stated the regulator had prohibited the Roys from trading in Indian markets until Nov 26, 2022, after an investigation found they made wrongful gains linked to suspected insider trading of NDTV shares.

"This seems like an effort by NDTV to stall or slow down the process, but other than cause a delay, it is unlikely going to stop the acquisition moving forward," said Ms Pritha Jha, a partner at law firm Pioneer Legal.

NDTV's Radhika and Prannoy Roy took a Rs4 billion ($70 million) loan from little-known firm VCPL over 10 years ago and in exchange issued warrants allowing VCPL to buy 29.18 per cent of the news group.

The Adani Group said on Tuesday it had acquired VCPL and was exercising those rights.

"This acquisition is a significant milestone" for AMG Media Networks, said its CEO Sanjay Pugalia.

He also said the firm "seeks to empower Indian citizens, consumers and those interested in India, with information and knowledge".

Shares in NDTV jumped the maximum permitted 5 per cent to a 14-year high on Wednesday, after Adani's conglomerate moved to take a near-30 per cent stake in the media group that might eventually lead to it taking control.

NDTV shares surged far beyond the price Adani Group said it would pay in a subsequent mandatory open offer that could take its stake to over-55 per cent.

Some analysts said investors were hoping Asia's richest man would put money into the struggling network.

"All TV channels have been suffering financially, and NDTV suffers a bit more because its rivals are aggressive marketers," said TRA Research CEO N. Chandramouli.

"Markets may be reacting because the sentiment is that someone with money is coming in."

NDTV's rivals include Times Group's Times Now and Network18's CNN-News18, controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Founded in 1988 by journalists Radhika and Prannoy, NDTV is regarded as one of the most credible news networks in India.

It is also one of the few major broadcasters that is often critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr Adani is a strong ally of PM Modi and his move on NDTV has stoked fears about media freedom in the world's largest democracy. Both hail from Gujarat,

"The developments are totally unexpected," senior NDTV official Suparna Singh told employees in a memo.

"We are in the process of evaluating the next steps, many of which involve regulatory and legal processes."

Some NDTV journalists said they were fearful of job cuts and losing their editorial independence if Adani Group gained control.

"Almost the last bastion of independent journalism being taken over by industry," former Central government minister and top lawyer Kapil Sibal tweeted. "We should be worried!"

Spokesmen for the Adani Group and NDTV, which currently has a market value of around US$300 million ($417 million), have not responded to emails seeking comment.

Adani Group's interests include coal trading, ports, power and edible oils. In March, it made its first bet in the media sector by taking a minority stake in local digital business news platform Quintillion.

The move on NDTV might set the stage in the sector for Adani to face off with fellow tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Network18.

The stake purchase might leave the Roys with 32 per cent of NDTV but also trigger an open offer from Adani for another 26 per cent - still in line with regulations.

Reuters

