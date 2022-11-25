Body-shaming is 'heinous practice'

A comment by a minister on Facebook and the Bollywood film Double XL have put the spotlight on fat-shaming in India, where people are routinely insulted for their physical appearance.

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Monday wrote that when he posted a wefie with some students, someone commented: "You should reduce your stomach a little bit."

In his reply, the minister called body-shaming "a heinous practice".

"Body-shaming is the worst, no matter what the explanation. This is happening in our society on so many levels. There are many among us who have been victims of body-shaming and even suffered mentally," he wrote.

"We need to end body-shaming. Let's be modern people."

Mr Sivankutty said the incident got him thinking about the toxicity of body-shaming and that "the state government will create awareness among students and teachers, and consider making it part of the school curriculum".

The film Double XL is about two plus-size women who find weight getting in the way of their dreams and how they overcome it.

It stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, who have both talked about being body-shamed in the past.

Sonakshi was trolled on social media for her weight and Huma in her early days was written off by critics who believed "she was 5kg too heavy to be a heroine".

Director Satramm Ramani told BBC: "I see ambitious people with immense talent being looked down upon because of their weight. This is not acceptable."

Critics say India's popular Hindi film industry, which influences and moulds public opinion, is partly to blame for the notion that fat is foul and slim is beautiful.

A majority of the successful actresses are tall, slim and fair. And a few years ago, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor made headlines for slimming down to "size 0".

Ramani said: "It's all right if people want to be size 0 because they want to look a certain way, but it's not an idea that should be imposed on others."

Double XL did not do well commercially but Ramani said he was happy "that people are talking about body-shaming - a universal problem that is a very relevant topic".

Many people across India have lauded Mr Sivankutty's statement and want other states to follow suit.

"Schools are where children experience body-shaming and it becomes the root cause for long-term body image issues and may lead to Body Dysmorphic Disorder and Eating Disorder," said Kolkata-based clinical psychologist Shatabhisha Chatterjee.

"If the Kerala minister's idea is to be implemented in the school curriculum, it will be extremely beneficial for a child's holistic development - which begins in the school sphere."

A 2019 study by the mental health and behavioural sciences department at Fortis Healthcare showed that schools are the primary sites where people experienced body-shaming and discriminatory comments on weight, shape and skin colour.

"In India, body-shaming is dismissed as jokes and something so futile that it does not even deserve the government's attention," a netizen commented on Instagram.

Gender-non-conforming artist, activist and writer Alok V. Menon said: "I'm fighting for a world where all people can safely self-determine their gender and where all gender expressions are appreciated and recognised as valid, and I think that is deeply related to body positivity."

While the movement towards body positivity and conversations against body-shaming gain momentum online, they have yet to be solidified with institutional action in India.

The Indian Constitution does not include any legal remedy against body-shaming and there are no legal consequences to the act.

Mr Sivankutty's statement serves as one of the first signs of hope for the victims of body-shaming.

