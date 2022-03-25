Body of student killed in Ukraine handed over to family

The body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who was killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine on March 1, arrived in Bengaluru on Monday and was taken to his home town Haveri in Karnataka.

The 21-year-old Indian medical student's last rites were done according to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community's tradition and the body was donated to SS Medical College for research.

No Class 12 re-exam for hijab protesters

Hundreds of Class 12 students, who boycotted practical examinations in Karnataka while demanding hijabs to be allowed inside classrooms, will not get another chance to take them.

The state's Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said: "How can we even consider the possibility?

"If we allow students who boycotted the practicals even after the High Court gave its interim order, then another student will come citing some other reason and seek a second chance."

Governor condemns Rampurhat violence, calls it 'arson orgy'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday described the violence that unfolded in Rampurhat, Birbhum district, as an "arson orgy" and expressed his condolences to the families of the eight people, including two children, who died.

The victims were found charred after some houses were allegedly set on fire following the murder of a Trinamool Congress deputy panchayat chief at Bogtui village.

Eleven people were arrested.

17 dead after drinking spurious liquor

At least 17 people were killed in Bihar after consuming suspected spurious liquor, News18 reported on Sunday.

According to the channel, the deaths took place in Madhepura, Bhagalpur, Banka and Murliganj districts.

Modi thanks Australia for returning stolen artefacts

Australia returned 29 religious and cultural artefacts to India - several of which were stolen or illegally exported from the country - earning thanks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Monday summit.

Thirteen of the returned pieces are connected to alleged trafficker Subhash Kapoor, a former Manhattan art dealer who was the subject of a massive US federal investigation.

Chinese foreign minister to make surprise visit

China's foreign minister will make a surprise stop for talks in New Delhi today, an Indian official said, though neither side has formally announced what would be the highest level visit since border clashes soured relations two years ago.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and while the agenda is unclear, discussions over the Ukraine conflict are expected.

Delhi police arrest mother after infant's body found in microwave

A day after a two-month-old girl was found dead inside a microwave oven at her home in South Delhi's Chirag Dilli, the police on Tuesday said they arrested her mother for allegedly smothering the baby and hiding her body.

On Monday, family members of the infant reported that she was missing, and later told police that they had found her in an old microwave oven in a storeroom on the terrace. The baby's body was sent for a postmortem on Tuesday and doctors told police that she was possibly smothered to death.

The Kashmir Files director gets Y-category security cover

India's Ministry of Home Affairs has given Y-category (Central Reserve Police Force) security to Mr Vivek Agnihotri, director of the controversial film The Kashmir Files, after he received death threats.

The film presents the events that led to the exodus of Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s after many were killed by terrorists.

200 injured after makeshift football stand collapses

At least 200 people were injured, five of them serious, after a temporary gallery collapsed during a football match in Poongod in Kerala's Malappuram district on Saturday.

Officials said overcrowding caused the makeshift stand to collapse minutes before the game started.

India fares poorly in World Happiness Report

India continued to fare poorly in the world happiness index, albeit moving up the ranks from 139 to 136.

In South Asia, only Taliban-ruled Afghanistan fared worse, ranking last on the index of 146 countries. Nepal ranked 84, Bangladesh 94, Pakistan 121 and Sri Lanka 127.

125-year-old yoga guru conferred Padma Shri

Swami Sivananda, a yoga guru, was conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The 125-year-old received a standing ovation as he walked bare feet in the palatial Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He prostrated before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President before receiving the award.

Kerala businessman first in India to own luxury helicopter

Mr B. Ravi Pillai, chairman of the RP Group of companies, has become the first person in India to own an Airbus H 145 helicopter worth Rs100 crore ($18m).

The helicopter will be be used to ferry guests across tourist destinations in the state in which the 68-year-old Malayali owns a string of luxury hotels.

Wind instrument Narasinghapettai Nagaswarm gets GI tag

Tamil Nadu's traditional wind instrument Narasinghapettai Nagaswaram, made by traditional village artisans of Kumbakonam, got the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Artisans based in Narasinganpetti village make the Nagaswaram through specialised processing skills inherited from their forefathers.

Autistic girl swims from Lanka to India in 13 hours

A 13-year-old girl from Mumbai, who has Autistic Spectrum Disorder, set a new record on Sunday by swimming across the Palk Strait from Sri Lanka's Talaimannar to Dhanuskodi in Tamil Nadu. She swam the 29km in 13 hours and 10 minutes.

Jiya Rai became the youngest and fastest female swimmer worldwide to swim across the Palk Strait.

Bhula Chowdhary held the previous record by covering the distance in 13 hours and 52 minutes in 2004.