Bolly star's husband arrested in porn case

Mumbai police have arrested Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online, six years after the businessman was banned from cricket-related activities over match-fixing charges.

Police announced Kundra's arrest on Monday, calling the 45-year-old "the key conspirator" in a case involving the creation and publication of adult films via Internet apps.

"We have sufficient evidence regarding this," the police said in a press release, adding that investigations were ongoing.

The Mumbai Police also said Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi is also a mastermind in the racket perpetrated through a content production company in the United Kingdom.

Kundra is the owner of India-based Viaan Industries, jointly promoted with Shilpa, while Bakshi - a British citizen who is married to Kundra's sister - is the chairman of London company Kenrin.

Mumbai's Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe said that the two companies had a mobile app called HotShots Digital Entertainment developed by Kenrin Ltd.

The HotShots app is described as the "world's first 18+ app" showcasing some of the hottest models and celebs globally in exclusive photos, short films and hot videos - implying soft to hard porn.

"The free to download app was yanked off by both Apple and Google Playstore for its content. The Mumbai Police have recovered incriminating evidence like several HotShot films, video clips and WhatsApp chats during the investigation," Mr Bharambe said.

The probe into Kundra's affairs started in February this year with the Malvani police station blowing the lid off by lodging a complaint about pornographic content being produced and shot at some bungalows in the remote Madh Island and its surroundings in the coastal areas of Malad in north-west Mumbai.

The police probe made the startling revelations of how new or aspiring actresses coming to Mumbai from all over India were lured with work offers in short films, web series and other movies.

Following the investigations by the Malvani Police and later by the Crime Branch-CID and Property Cell, at least 12 arrests were made, including Kundra and his techie associate Ryan J. Tharpe, who have been remanded in police custody till today by a Mumbai Magistrate Court.

The nine people arrested earlier include TV actress Gehna Vashisht, Yasmin R. Khan, Monu Joshi, Pratibha Nalavade, M. Atif Ahmed, Dipankar P. Khasnavis, Bhanusurya Thakur, Tanvir Hashmi and Umesh Kamath.

A close confidante of Kundra, Kamat was heading the India operations of Viaan, which also handled the full operations of HotShots, including content creation, accounts and other details.

Bollywood and police sources said that the probe into the Kundra matter "may be just the tip of the porno iceberg" that flourishes in the entertainment circles, aided or abetted by some high-profile "model or acting coordinators" in south Mumbai and the western suburbs, with huge stakes involved.

The arrest is the latest scandal to hit Kundra, who has two children with Shetty, the 2007 winner of British reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

In 2015, he was banned for life from all cricket-related activities, following an investigation into match-fixing during his stint as the co-owner with Shetty of the Rajasthan Royals, a franchise in the hugely successful Indian Premier League.

In 2017, a textile company accused Kundra of cheating them of Rs24 lakh. In a police complaint, it said that the money, collected by Kundra and Shilpa in the name of the company, was never given to it. The police later launched an investigation.

In 2018, the businessman was allegedly involved in a bitcoin scam, where some Bollywood actors asked people to invest money in bitcoins. The police later recovered at least Rs2,000 crore.

In a recent interview, Kundra alleged that his ex-wife Kavita was having an affair with his former brother-in-law. The statement came after Kavita said Shilpa was the reason for their separation.

India has stringent laws against publishing and transmitting "obscene material", but watching pornography in private is legal.

According to the adult site Pornhub, the nation of 1.3 billion was its third-largest source of traffic in 2018, behind the United States and Britain.

In 2015, the board of censors blocked the release of the erotic film Fifty Shades Of Grey in cinemas, sparking claims of moral policing.

