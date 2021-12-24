Bollywood and cricket stars attend 83 premiere

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (kneeling, second from left) along with members of India's 1983 cricket World Cup winning team at the premiere of the movie 83 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan, chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's leadership (read the review on page 8).

Ranveer, who made a stylish entry in an all-white ensemble, got a tight hug from Kapil (standing, fifth from left), whom the actor portrays in the movie.

His wife, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, stole the show in a stunning strapless gown with a diamond neckpiece.

Stars from the 1983 team - such as Mohinder Amarnath, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Madan Lal and Sunil Gavaskar - were also present.

The highly anticipated film will release in theatres today.