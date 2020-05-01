Irrfan Khan (Jan 7, 1967 - April 29, 2020)

Irrfan Khan, the versatile and soulful Bollywood actor who appeared in such Hollywood blockbusters as Life of Pi and Jurassic World, died on Wednesday. He was 53.

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour - an illness which affects cells that release hormones into the bloodstream - in 2018 and underwent extensive treatment in London.

It's reported that he was admitted on Tuesday into the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital with a colon infection.

The actor's death was confirmed by his spokesperson in a statement. It said: "Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he cared most, he left for his heavenly abode, leaving behind a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace."

Irrfan's 95-year-old mother passed away in Jaipur on April 25 and he had to witness the funeral remotely via video link from Mumbai due to the Covid-19 lockdown in India.

Irrfan started his career playing small roles on Indian television in the 1980s. His last movie, Angrezi Medium, was released in March.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "An incredible talent... a gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema, left us too soon, creating a huge vacuum."

Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Khan in 2011's 7 Khoon Maaf, tweeted: "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues. You inspired so many of us. Irrfan Khan you will truly be missed."

Elsewhere, A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay, a grateful fan of the actor, wrote: "Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can't take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films."

Irrfan is survived by his wife, Sutapa, and sons Babil and Ayan.