Book depicts infertility struggles

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

For generations, the worth of an Indian woman's life has often been equated to her reproductive abilities, with little regard to how truly challenging the process of procreation can be.

Rarely have stories been told about difficult pregnancies, miscarriages and infertility - mainly because discussing these issues make people uncomfortable.

Ms Mala Mahesh (far right), who works with her husband in their shipping and logistics company Transworld Group Singapore, has brought one of these taboo topics to the fore.

Her book Padma, to be released online on Monday, tells the tale of two incredible women from different centuries whose lives were torn apart after being embroiled in infertility issues.

One is Padma, a wealthy, beautiful and smart 16-year-old in 1900 Kerala.

Her husband worships her, her mother-in-law adores her and everyone else looks up to her. Yet, she continues to be deprived of the one thing her soul aches for: Children.

Desperate for an heir, her husband succumbs to familial pressures and agrees to a second marriage - which turns her life upside down.

The other is Naina, an advertising executive in present-day Mumbai, who has an exciting career and is married to the love of her life.

She and her husband decide to start a family. But Naina soon discovers that she cannot give her husband what he wants.

Determined, they put their hopes on in-vitro fertilisation. But that unleashes a storm that makes her life unpleasant and sad.

Padma offers an intimate portrait of womanhood in India: Two wilful women, separated by the chasm of time, negotiate their feminine identities, struggle against patriarchal forces, face accusations of crime and fight against injustice - all in pursuit of fulfilling their innermost desires.

"The taboo surrounding infertility is as prevalent now as it was before," said Ms Mala, who was born and brought up in Mumbai and moved to Singapore in 1999 where she lives with her husband and two children.

"I felt that using two different time periods would make the story relevant through its comparisons between then and now."

She revealed that the idea for the story was generated by her grandmother, who told her about true-life infertility incidents.

"From those times to now, a woman's worth is judged on her capacity to bear children," said Ms Mala. "She is blamed and shamed for something beyond her control.

"Between a couple, the problem might lie with the man, but not many can accept that. It is unfair to pin the blame on women.

"My book is on how this situation can impact a woman's feelings, psyche and family."

To Ms Mala, the issue is still touchy because "it's not really understood".

"People feel embarrassed or uncomfortable talking about their body and its problems, especially in front of others," she said.

"For generations, society has believed that childbirth comes naturally to women. Hence there's a feeling that you're not good enough because you can't do what comes easily to your family and friends."

The main problem, Ms Mala pointed out, is a lack of understanding.

"Many people do not realise that difficulties surrounding childbirth are rather common," she said.

"Also, these issues are not the result of certain lifestyle choices that a woman or man has made.

"Since not many people openly speak about this topic, women with this problem suffer alone. Their loneliness and sense of shame, which are unjustified, become a heavy burden.

"I feel it would perhaps help to be honest with yourself, as to what you really want. Then communicate it with your partner, family or friends or, if you feel comfortable, speak to a therapist. It could help in easing the loneliness and self-doubt."

Ms Mala, who used to regularly contribute to The Hindu newspaper's Art Beat column for young children, wrote the first draft of the book many years ago but could not finalise it as she was busy with work and other priorities.

Last May, she restarted work on the book with a new focus to complete the writing and editing to get it ready for publishing.

Padma is Ms Mala's second novel and her first attempt at literary fiction. She published a book in the early 2000s titled History of Painting for Young Readers.

