Boy, 10, rescued from well after four days

(Left) Workers rescuing Rahul Sahu (above) who had fallen into a borewell. PHOTOS: AFP

(Left) Workers rescuing Rahul Sahu (above) who had fallen into a borewell. PHOTOS: AFP

Indian emergency workers on Tuesday rescued a 10-year-old boy, who has hearing and speech impairments, from a narrow well where he was trapped for over four days.

Rahul Sahu fell down the 24m well on Friday afternoon while playing in the backyard of his house in Chhattisgarh.

Earth movers and cranes were used to help dig a tunnel next to the well whose diameter was less than a metre wide. Army soldiers and members of India's disaster response agency helped in the operation.

Sahu "has been rescued safely because of everyone's prayers and untiring efforts of the rescue team," state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted.

Mr Jeetendra Shukla, head of the local district administration, said the boy "was alive but weak" and was "rushed to a super speciality hospital" in the nearby district.

"A snake was seen in the same borewell but the boy has shown exemplary bravery and stayed calm during the operation," he added.

Bad weather - and venomous snakes and scorpions unearthed by the dig - hampered rescue efforts, local officials said.

During the rescue operation, a camera was used to monitor the boy's condition and movements, according to Janjgir district police chief Vijay Agrawal. "Since the boy cannot speak or hear, we faced a bigger challenge in the rescue efforts," he added.

An oxygen pipe fed Sahu fresh air, a government spokesman said.

The tunnelling effort was slowed by hard stone underneath the ground.

Uncovered wells are a common feature of Indian farming villages and are frequently implicated in fatal accidents involving young children.

In 2019, a two-year-old was pulled out dead from a well after a four-day rescue effort in Punjab.

The same year, a 11/2-year-old child was rescued in neighbouring Haryana after being trapped for two days.

AFP