Boy, 8, bites cobra to death

A cobra died after an eight-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh bit it on Monday.

Deepak (left) was playing in his house's backyard at Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district when the snake suddenly wrapped itself around his hand and bit him.

The boy furiously shook his arm to get rid of the cobra but it clung on. He then bit the cobra "hard, twice", according to New Indian Express.

"The snake wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard, twice. It all happened in a flash," Deepak told the local media.

His family rushed him to a nearby health centre, where he was administered anti-snake venom and kept under observation.

"He was kept under observation for the entire day before he was discharged," said block medical officer Jems Minj.

Deepak survived the cobra's bite. But the snake died after suffering injuries from his bite.

According to local snake expert Qaiser Hussain, the boy suffered only a "dry bite" - when a snake does not release its venom.

Such bites are painful and may show only swelling around the wound.

"The incident involving Deepak is rare in these parts. I have never come across such an incident in Jashpur district," said senior journalist Ramesh Sharma.

The tribal district is also known as Naglok (abode of serpents) because it has more than 200 species of snakes.

India is home to 300 species of snakes, including 60 that are highly venomous.

A new global study found that more than 63,000 people across the world died from snake bites in 2019, of which the number of deaths was highest in India at more than 51,000.

Indo-Asian News Service