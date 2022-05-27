Bride refuses to marry groom after discovering the bald truth

In the 2019 Hindi film Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a man who suffers from premature balding and hides it from his bride-to-be.

A groom in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, tried to pull the same trick on Sunday but he failed.

The bride discovered his baldness during the wedding ceremonies and ditched him.

While performing the wedding ceremonies, the groom suddenly felt dizzy and fainted - and his wig fell off as he hit the ground.

The man had kept his baldness a secret from the bride's family.

Upon seeing his baldness, the bride refused to continue with the wedding and could not be swayed by her family's persuasion.

The matter was then taken to the local police station but the bride still refused to budge.