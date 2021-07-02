Bride stuns with wedding-day stunts

Minutes after holding her groom's hand on Monday, 22-year-old bride P. Nisha took weapons such as a stick and a long and sharp curling blade to perform local martial arts in front of a wedding hall in Thirukkolur village, Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu.

It was not to frighten her groom Rajkumar Moses, 29, of neighbouring Themankulam village who is none other than her mother's brother, but to create awareness among girls to learn self-defence.

The video of Ms Nisha performing the stunts while still wearing her grand silk wedding sari has gone viral.

"It was not easy to perform martial arts in the wedding sari and with heavy make-up," she said.

"I usually perform martial arts wearing a tracksuit and T-shirt.

"But my husband and teacher Mariappan asked me to focus on my skills and nothing else."

Her friends and fellow students also performed martial arts for an hour - keeping the cheering wedding guests and hundreds of villagers entertained for around 90 minutes.

Ms Nisha, who is a commerce graduate and an aspiring police officer, started learning traditional martial arts such as Silambam, Surul Vaal, Adimurai, Kalarippayattu and Theepantham three years ago when she was a final-year college student.

Her mother Mani, 45, and father Perumal, 47, encouraged her to learn martial arts.

Ms Nisha is among 80 people across various age groups who are trained free of cost by Mr Mariappan of Kuttudankadu village.

After winning many local competitions, Ms Nisha won the first prize in Silambam in the district last year and came third in the state-level competition in Tiruppur.

Mr Rajkumar, a diploma holder and farmer, is supportive of her martial arts training and wanted her to use the wedding platform to showcase her skills.

"We wanted to replace the cultural events with a martial arts performance to create awareness among girls so that sexual harassment incidents and suicides will not take place," he said.

Mr Rajkumar added that practising martial arts not only strengthens the body but also the mind and gives girls and women the confidence to face challenges in life.

While appreciation is being showered on Ms Nisha, people have also been making memes of her moves, including warning Mr Rajkumar to treat her well, lest she discipline him.

Mr Rajkumar is aware of the memes but is not bothered by them.

He said the couple are happy that the video has served its goal of reaching young girls and women.

Indo-Asian News Service

