Bride tests Covid-19 positive but wedding goes on

Traditional Indian wedding finery gave way to hazmat suits and masks in a remote north Indian village, after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 just hours before her marriage.

The couple, whose names were not made public, decided to go ahead with the ceremony on Sunday in the courtyard of the Covid-19 quarantine centre in Baran, Rajasthan - their protective gear giving it an otherworldly feel.

In a first in India, the bride, from Chhatarganj village, was allowed to sit for the wedding rituals in a PPE kit by the district administration.

Under a bright red canopy and in front of the holy fire, the bride and groom, a government teacher from Danta, exchanged garlands wearing matching blue hazmat suits, visors and masks.

The priest, looking like an astronaut in a white hazmat suit and matching hood, chanted verses from Hindu scriptures while traditional wedding songs played in the background.

The bride had been admitted to the centre, where patients are kept under watch, after she and a family member tested positive, health official Rajendra Meena told ANI.

"We consulted the families and the couple agreed to get married in the quarantine centre without any elaborate rituals," he said.

Baran chief medical officer Dr Sampat Raj Nagar added: "The family insisted they cannot postpone the wedding as they had to follow the rituals and traditions. The marriage was performed following strict Covid-19 protocols."

Afterwards, both bride and groom were placed in isolation at the centre, part of a network of quarantine facilities set up in almost every village.

Weddings in India are often elaborate and noisy, with hordes of relatives and other guests taking part in the celebrations.

But several states have restricted the number of people allowed at weddings because of the pandemic.

