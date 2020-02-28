Bridging the education gap

Many children in India still do not have access to education. Despite various initiatives to promote and encourage children to join a school, many find it difficult to pursue education because of various factors, mainly poverty.

But the efforts continue unabated. Mr Rajesh Kumar Sharma is committed to the cause of children's education and is ensuring that children get the basic education they need to move forward in life.

For the past 14 years, he has been teaching 300 underprivileged children free of charge under the metro bridge near the Yamuna riverbank in New Delhi.

Named The Free School Under the Bridge, the school runs in two shifts, from 9am to 11am for 120 boys and from 2pm to 4.30pm for 180 girls. The school also has seven teachers who volunteer to teach the students, aged between four and 14 years, in their free time.