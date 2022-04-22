British PM to offer more visas to India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India on Thursday touting job-creating investment but facing long odds to get his reluctant counterpart Narendra Modi to back Western action against Russia.

Mr Johnson touched down in Gujarat - Mr Modi's home state and the ancestral home to half of the United Kingdom's British-Indians - where he met business leaders and took a cultural tour of Ahmedabad.

He will leave for New Delhi to meet Mr Modi today, providing Mr Johnson some respite from the "partygate" controversy over his criminal violation of pandemic lockdown rules back home.

The British Prime Minister indicated on Wednesday that he is ready to offer more visas to India in return for a free-trade deal that could boost annual bilateral trade.

Britain has made getting a trade deal with India one of its post-Brexit priorities. India wants greater opportunities for Indians to live and work in Britain.