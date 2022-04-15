British politician falls from grace

Just two months ago, Rishi Sunak, who serves as Britain's chancellor of the exchequer, was seen as the best bet to replace the country's scandal-tarred Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But today, the 41-year-old Indian-origin politician's future is under a cloud following personal indiscretions and revelations that his wealthy wife evaded taxes.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police fined Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson for attending a rule-breaking gathering during Covid-19 lockdown in the Cabinet Room at London's 10 Downing Street.

Mr Sunak later offered an "unreserved apology" for breaking lockdown laws and said he had accepted and paid the fine. But the announcement sparked fresh calls for him and the prime minister to quit.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They both must resign," tweeted Mr Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party.

The latest setback for Mr Sunak came in the wake of the revelation last week that his wife Akshata Murty, whose father Narayana Murthy is one of India's richest businessmen, claimed non-domiciled status in Britain.

It reportedly saved her millions of pounds a year in taxes on dividends from shares in her father's technology company Infosys.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian citizens live in Britain without non-domiciled status. Ms Murty, who is reportedly worth about £500 million, paid £30,000 ($53,132) for the classification. Tax analysts estimated she could have saved £20 million by paying taxes on her dividends in a lower-tax jurisdiction like India.

Last Friday, Ms Murty tried to defuse the crisis for her husband by saying she would begin paying taxes in Britain on her overseas income. But the original arrangement, though common for foreigners living in Britain temporarily, has cast a harsh spotlight on the couple's extreme privilege.

At a time when Mr Sunak, reportedly the richest sitting British MP worth £200 million, is raising taxes to cover a pandemic-related shortfall in the public finances, his gilded lifestyle has become a political liability, reported the New York Times (NYT). He appears jarringly out of touch to ordinary Britons who are facing a brutal squeeze in living standards.

"People have liked Rishi despite the fact that he's ludicrously, fabulously wealthy," Ms Jill Rutter, a former British civil servant who is now a researcher at think tank UK in a Changing Europe, told NYT.

"But being rich and appearing to be a tax manipulator is another thing."

A normally poised politician, Mr Sunak has been thrown off balance by the scrutiny. At first, he accused critics of unfairly "smearing" his wife. Next, he argued in an interview with The Sun newspaper that it "wouldn't be reasonable or fair to ask her to sever ties with her country (India) because she happens to be married to me".

"She loves her country like I love mine," he said. "I would never dream of giving up my British citizenship."

But there was a problem with that statement as Mr Sunak was also criticised for a lack of transparency, after he admitted to holding a US Green Card until last year.

Possession of the card would oblige Mr Sunak to keep the US as his long-term home and pay taxes there, despite serving as Britain's second-most powerful politician with designs on Mr Johnson's job.

The Independent reported that Mr Sunak was also listed as the beneficiary of offshore trusts set up in the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands to help manage his wife's tax and business affairs.

Ms Yvette Cooper, a Labour MP, said of Mr Sunak: "I think that ethics do matter when you're in government, particularly as there may be a conflict of interest here as well."

She demanded clarity from Mr Sunak about the offshore trusts and why he retained a Green Card years after working and studying in the US, where he met Ms Murty.

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Sunak was close to resigning last week and that his family had moved out of Downing Street to one of their London properties.

The government is meanwhile investigating how Ms Murty's tax status became public.

"The problem for Rishi Sunak is that these problems are coming out just as he is also being criticised for being Scrooge-like," said Ms Rutter.

In the cut-and-thrust of British politics, that makes him vulnerable. The same papers that speculated about Mr Sunak as a prime minister in waiting now question whether Mr Johnson will demote him in a Cabinet shuffle.

"It's difficult to imagine him making a successful bid for the leadership any time soon or possibly ever," said Mr Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London.

"It perhaps also speaks to the invulnerability and entitlement that affects someone who is so wealthy."

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service