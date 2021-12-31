Businessman caught with $35.5m at home

Piyush Jain (left) and the cash found at his house. PHOTOS: IANS

Piyush Jain (left) and the cash found at his house. PHOTOS: IANS

The raid on Uttar Pradesh businessman Piyush Jain is not a case of mistaken identity, sources at the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) said after the unearthing of heaps of unaccounted cash from his premises made national headlines.

Sources in the probe agency said the raid was a result of a focused investigation based on specific inputs.

This comes amid speculation surrounding the huge haul - reportedly India's biggest - at the Kanpur and Kannauj premises of Jain which netted Rs196 crore ($35.5 million) in cash, 23kg gold and sandalwood oil worth Rs6 crore.

Coming in the middle of a high-pitch election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the raids have entered political speeches, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party accusing each other of backing the jailed perfume trader.

The BJP has alleged that it was Jain who recently launched the "Samajwadi perfume", while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who leads the BJP at the centre, said in Kanpur on Tuesday: "Boxes filled with notes have come out. The people of Kanpur understand business and trade well. Before 2017, the perfume of corruption that they had sprinkled all over Uttar Pradesh is there for everyone to see."

Mr Yadav later said the BJP had mixed up businessman Jain with the Samajwadi Party's Pushpraj Jain, who launched the perfume that is named after the party.

Denying any link with Jain, he said the BJP got "its own businessman raided by mistake".

Mr Pushpraj told NDTV that he has no links with Jain and that he was "saddened by the low level of politics".

"It is below the belt to use my name in relation to the raids," he said.

DGGI sources told NDTV that the agency had received specific inputs regarding alleged tax evasion by the Shikhar Pan Masala group.

A probe led it to transport company Ganapati Road Carriers and Jain's Odochem Industries.

Jain supplied perfumery compounds to the Shikhar group and caught the agency's attention for taking payments only in cash, the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now looking into the case.

India Today quoted Jain's arrest memo: "Piyush Kumar Jain was evasive in his submission. This fact can be verified from the statement tendered by him. Despite having effected clandestine supply of more than 177.75 crores to various buyers for a period of just three to four years, he feigned ignorance regarding the identity of the buyers of such goods supplied clandestinely by him.

"He also claimed that he could not remember the name of suppliers of raw material from which his firms manufactured perfumery compounds supplied clandestinely.

"It is pertinent to note that total transaction of his three firms taken on books of account for the year 2021 is only about Rs21 crore."

The ED suspects that Jain was also involved in money laundering through his firm.

Noted filmmaker Kumar Mangat Pathak announced in Varanasi on Tuesday that he will make a film, titled Raid 2, on the raids at Jain's premises.

Pathak, who had earlier produced the Ajay Devgn starrer Raid, said that the film showed that money can come out of walls.

"During the recent raids in Kanpur and Kannauj, money actually started coming out of the walls," he said. "I will show this in Raid 2."

