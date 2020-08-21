Businessman installs statue of late wife in dream home

The silicone figure of Mrs Madhavi in Mr Srinivasa Gupta's new home. PHOTO: IANS

A 56-year-old businessman in Koppal, a city in Karnataka, has turned his sorrow into a souvenir.

Mr Srinivas Gupta got a life-size statue of his late wife installed for the house-warming ceremony at his new home.

"We managed to get a silicone replica of our mother, K.V.N. Madhavi, from a fabricator in Bengaluru. It took us almost a year to get it done, and we showcased our mother's statue in our new house," said Ms Sindhusha, the couple's younger daughter.

Mrs Madhavi succumbed to injuries following an accident in 2017 while on her way to the Tirupathi temple in Andhra Pradesh.

"We were also in the vehicle but nothing happened to us, we lost our mother," said Ms Sindhusha.

Mr Gupta, a human hair exporter, could not recover from the sorrow of the untimely loss of his wife for two years.

He decided to keep her memory alive by getting a wax statue of her done.

"Wax models are not suitable for Koppal's climate, so we were advised to go for a silicone one, which is sturdier," said Ms Sindhusha.

The silicone model also enables the family to regularly change the clothes and jewellery.

To ensure that the model is the spitting image of their mother, Ms Sindhusha and her elder sister Anusha made several trips to toymaker Gombe Mane's shop in Bengaluru where the image was made.

Mrs Madhavi's life-size statue arrived on Aug 3 from Bengaluru for the house-warming ceremony last Friday.

Videos of the event soon went viral with the silicone model, adorned in a beautiful pink sari and gold jewellery, the centre of attraction.

The family posed for photographs with the model and Mr Gupta sat beside it.

"We are very happy now, our mother's statue will occupy the central place in our new home," said Ms Sindhusha.

Indo-Asian News Service