Cake show to celebrate Christmas

Bengaluru is celebrating Christmas by hosting India's biggest cake show till Jan 1 at the St Joseph's Indian High School ground.

The theme for the city's 45th annual two-week cake show is environment, and staying true to the spirit, no plastic was used in the preparation of the cakes.

Twenty-two large cakes are on display - ranging from Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow to India's moon explorer Chandrayaan-2.

"All these beautiful models have been created by the Institute of Baking and Cake Art students and staff with great intricacy and detailing," its director Manish Gaur told The New Indian Express.

"The cake shows have been a great experience for us every year.

"This year, no plastic was used, even in the making of moulds and busts. We developed a concept where jelly is used to create the moulds. This helped us avoid pollution without killing the creativity."

Some of the outstanding creations on show are the St Basil's Cathedral, Lord Krishna, Kathakali Dancer, Gorilla and Roses and Nagin - The Snake Princess.

"The most challenging was doing the St Basil's Cathedral," said Mr Gaur. "It was time consuming and difficult.

"We cut out a cardboard sheet in the form of the church and redesigned it using sugar art. We made sugar bricks and laid them one above the other to make the church look similar to the real model. It took time to set and dry as sugar becomes sticky during the rainy season and in humidity. But we managed it in the end."

