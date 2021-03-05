Calls for top judge to resign over rape remarks

India's top judge faced calls to resign on Wednesday after telling an accused rapist to marry his schoolgirl victim to avoid jail.

More than 5,000 people have signed a petition demanding Chief Justice Sharad Bobde quit after he told the government technician at a hearing: "If you want to marry (her) we can help you. If not, you lose your job and go to jail.

"We are not forcing you to marry. Let us know if you will. Otherwise you will say we are forcing you to marry her," the Chief Justice continued, while staying the man's arrest for one month.

These remarks - which seem to suggest raping a minor is okay as long as the rapist marries the girl later - sparked a furore and prompted women's rights activists to circulate an open letter calling for his resignation that has secured more than 5,200 signatures, campaigner Vani Subramanian said.

According to the letter, the man is accused of stalking, tying up, gagging and repeatedly raping the girl before threatening to douse her in petrol, set her alight and have her brother killed.

The girl's family also alleged that they had agreed not to go to the police because they were promised by the accused's mother that once the girl became an adult, they would marry the two.

In a country where victims are often blamed for rape and sexual assault carries lifelong stigma, her family agreed to the arrangement.

But, after the accused backtracked from his promise and married someone else, the survivor went to the police.

"By suggesting that this rapist marry the victim-survivor, you, the Chief Justice of India, sought to condemn the victim-survivor to a lifetime of rape at the hands of the tormentor who drove her to attempt suicide," the letter said.

India's abysmal record on sexual violence has been the focus of international attention since the 2012 gang rape and murder of a student on a New Delhi bus sparked nationwide protests.

Victims are regularly subjected to sexist treatment at the hands of the police and courts, including being encouraged to marry their attackers in so-called compromise solutions.

The top judge's comments have been especially criticised as they are being seen as an "attempt to work out a compromise" between the two sides.

The letter also drew attention to another hearing on Monday during which Mr Bobde reportedly questioned whether sex between a married couple could ever be considered rape.

"The husband may be a brutal man, but can you call the act of sexual intercourse between a lawfully wedded man and wife as rape?" he said while granting an eight-week protection from arrest to the accused.

The observations from the top judge came while hearing a plea of a person accused of rape by a woman, who had been in a live-in relationship with him for over two years.

The woman had filed a first information report for rape after the man married another woman.

The letter by the rights campaigners said: "This comment (by Mr Bobde) not only legitimises any kind of sexual, physical and mental violence by the husband, but it normalises the torture that Indian women have been facing within marriages for years without any legal recourse."

Marital rape is not a crime in India.

Mr Bobde has not responded to the criticism.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service

