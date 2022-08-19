Canine stunts in Chennai celebrations

19 Aug 2022 00:00 | Updated at: 19 Aug 2022 08:24

The Railway Protection Force's (RPF) dog squad performing stunts during the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence celebrations in Chennai on Aug 15.

Different contingents from the RPF also held a ceremonial parade at the railway ground in Kallukuzhi, near Tiruchirappalli city in Tamil Nadu.

RPF women commandos later displayed their skills.

Cities across the country on Monday held parades and events featuring soldiers, elephants and dancers.

Buildings lit up in the saffron, white and green of India's national flag, and a government campaign urged families to fly the flag at home.

 
 
Article Paywall 1
தடையற்ற சேவையைப் பெற, சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள்.
தொடக்க சலுகை - தனிநபர் பயன்பாட்டுக்கு மாதத்திற்கு $4.90 மட்டுமே! (ஒப்பந்தம் கிடையாது)
 
 
 
 
நாங்கள் தரமான செய்திகளை வழங்கவும் இந்த வட்டாரத்தில் தமிழ் வாசகர்களின் எண்ணிக்கையை அதிகரிக்கவும், நீங்கள் சந்தா சேர்வது உதவும்.
இன்றே சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள்!
 
இன்னும் ஒரு செய்தியை இலவசமாக வாசிக்க
தடையற்ற சேவைக்கு சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள். TM Icon
X

அதற்குள்ளாகவா? இந்தச் செய்திகளையும் படிக்கலாமே!

அதற்குள்ளாகவா?
இந்தச் செய்திகளையும் படிக்கலாமே!