Canine stunts in Chennai celebrations

The Railway Protection Force's (RPF) dog squad performing stunts during the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence celebrations in Chennai on Aug 15.

Different contingents from the RPF also held a ceremonial parade at the railway ground in Kallukuzhi, near Tiruchirappalli city in Tamil Nadu.

RPF women commandos later displayed their skills.

Cities across the country on Monday held parades and events featuring soldiers, elephants and dancers.

Buildings lit up in the saffron, white and green of India's national flag, and a government campaign urged families to fly the flag at home.