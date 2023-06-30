In case of emergency, break out carrier pigeons

Even in today's digital world, police in Odisha still keep a flock of carrier pigeons - for use when disasters sever communication links.

During British colonial rule, police stations used the birds to communicate with one another.

The state's carrier pigeon service now employs more than 100 Belgian Homer pigeons.

"We have kept the pigeons for their heritage value and for future generations," said Inspector-General of Police Satish Kumar Gajbhiye in the district of Cuttack.

The pigeons, which can fly at a speed of 34kmh for up to 800km at a stretch, came in handy at least twice in the last four decades - after a cyclone hit communication lines in 1999 and when floods affected the state in 1982.

The pigeons carry messages written on lightweight onion paper, inserted into a capsule and tied to a leg.

"We start training the birds at five to six weeks old, when they are placed in a crate and put in their shelter," said Mr Parshuram Nanda, who looks after the birds.

As they get older, the pigeons are taken some distance away to be freed and fly back to the shelter by instinct.

"The distance is increased gradually, and within 10 days, they can return from about 30km," said Mr Nanda.

Carrier pigeons took news of the conquest of Gaul to Rome and of Napoleon's defeat at Waterloo to England. They were widely used to carry messages during the two world wars.

But the arrival of modern communications means the Indian pigeons today figure mostly in ceremonial roles during government functions for national holidays such as Independence Day and Republic Day.

Studies show the pigeons can detect magnetic fields and zoom in on their destination from thousands of kilometres away, said historian Anil Dhir, who works with the police.

"In the unlikely event that every mode of communication breaks down, the pigeons will be our communication lifeline," he said.

Reuters