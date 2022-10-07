Case filed over demon figurine in likeness of Gandhi

The structure with goddess Durga aiming her trident at a bald, bespectacled man and (above) the controversial Gandhi figurine in a wig.

Police lodged a First Information Report against the organisers of a Durga puja celebration in Kolkata after a controversy broke out over a demon figurine depicted as a bald man in glasses and dhoti.

The figurine, which is also holding a walking stick, bears a resemblance to India's independence icon Mahatma Gandhi.

Following an appeal by the police, the organisers - right-wing All India Hindu Mahasabha - slapped a wig and moustache on the figurine.

"A case has been lodged against the organisers, we are looking into it," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma told The Indian Express.

According to the police, a festival structure with Hindu goddess Durga aiming her trident at a bald, bespectacled man sparked the controversy.

Gandhi is revered in India as the father of the nation. But in recent years, several Hindu hardliners openly criticised him, accusing him of being too pro-Muslim and soft on Pakistan.

Durga puja is an annual Hindu festival that reveres the goddess Durga. It is the biggest festival in Kolkata and West Bengal.

Organisers throughout the city and the state put up elaborate stage decorations, known as pandal, which draw huge crowds.

Local media reported that visitors to the pandal had noticed the resemblance of the figurine to Gandhi.

Police officials then visited the site on Sunday night and asked the organisers to add a wig and moustache to the figurine.

Following the incident, West Bengal Congress leader Koustav Bagchi filed a report with the Kolkata Police, alleging that the move by Hindu Mahasabha was an act of "sedition" and "detrimental to national integrity".

He also asked the police to stop the puja at the said location immediately.

A leader of the All India Hindu Mahasabha told The Hindu newspaper that they made the changes reluctantly and only because the police "forced us to do so".

Mr Chandrachud Goswami, who is the organiser of the puja and also the state working president of Hindu Mahasabha, admitted to portraying the demon as Gandhi and that they did not accept the "forceful" changes.

He told Asia News International: "The idol of Asura did resemble MK Gandhi, we do not deny it. It has been changed. We have made the changes. We received a lot of calls. We were forcefully made to change it.

"We do not accept the changes. Our freedom of expression has been curtailed."

