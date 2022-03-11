CBI arrests National Stock Exchange's former head

Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) chief executive Chitra Ramkrishna, accused of grave lapses at India's largest stock market including sharing confidential information with an individual she dubbed a "Himalayan yogi", was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last Sunday.

It was the second high-profile arrest in the case, with the agency last month arresting Anand Subramanian, NSE's former group operating officer and Ramkrishna's deputy and confidante.

Overworked BSF constable kills five colleagues in anger

Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and another seriously injured after a constable allegedly opened fire at a camp in Khasa, near Amritsar, last Sunday.

Constable Sateppa SK from Karnataka allegedly shot his colleagues as he was upset with his long duty hours. He later killed himself.

Doctor stays back in Ukraine with pet leopard, black panther

Dr Kumar Bandi, a native of Tanuku town in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, has refused to be evacuated to India from war-torn Ukraine.

He prefers to stay on in a bunker attached to his house in Donbas, 850km from Kyiv, as he does not want to leave behind his two pet big cats - a leopard and a black panther.

Dr Kumar, who is also a YouTuber, has been uploading videos of himself taking shelter with his big cats and often taking them out for a stroll. "I do not want to leave Ukraine as my pets will have no one to look after them," he said.

Regular international commercial flights to resume from March 27

India will resume scheduled international flights after two years from March 27 and end air-bubble arrangements, the aviation regulator said on Tuesday.

The move may spell a further boost for Indian carriers, which are adding back capacity as more people take to the skies with Covid-19 infections receding and vaccination cover increasing. Falling infections have paved the way for relaxations in movement curbs and boosted domestic travel.

Indian plane hijacker who killed passenger shot dead in Karachi

Zahoor Mistry, one of the hijackers of the Indian Airlines (IA) flight 814, has been killed in Karachi, according to multiple media reports in Pakistan.

Mistry was killed on March 1 by two bike-borne assailants in Karachi's Akhtar colony. He had been living as a "businessman" under the assumed name "Zahid Akhund", reported Pakistan's Geo TV.

The IA flight was hijacked by five terrorists on Dec 24, 1999, after it took off from Kathmandu, Nepal, en route to New Delhi. Mistry reportedly killed an Indian passenger, 25-year-old Rupin Katyal, with a knife on the flight.

Envoy to Palestine found dead

India's external affairs ministry said on Tuesday that Mr Mukul Arya, the country's representative in Palestine, died of natural causes, dismissing speculative reports about the nature of his death.

He was found dead in his office premises on Sunday.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We have seen some irresponsible comments on the passing away of Shri Mukul Arya. He died of natural causes. We urge that the tragic demise of a young diplomat be treated with decency and respect."

LIC gets market regulator nod for mega IPO

India's market regulator has approved state-owned Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) initial public offering worth about US$8 billion, TV channel ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The approval comes in the wake of reports that the initial share sale was set to be delayed to the next financial year due to market volatility stoked by the Ukraine crisis.

Learning from social media, teens make arms at home

Two teenagers, whose schooling didn't go beyond Class 5, turned to illegal gun-making and were even trying to manufacture bullets at their home workshop in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, when police nabbed them on Saturday.

Police officers were stunned to realise that the pair had learnt gun-making from social media and used everyday gadgets, tools and spare parts to build weapons.

Modi inaugurates Pune metro rail project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 12km stretch of the Pune Metro Rail project.

The project is being built at a cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore ($203 million) in Pune.

Mr Modi also unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Video shows tonsured medical students, ragging probe begins

After a video from Uttarakhand showing a group of tonsured first-year medical students walking in circles went viral, the Haldwani Government Medical College administration in Nainital has started a probe to look into the ragging angle.

The students were made to walk in circles around the campus with bags on their backs allegedly by their seniors. Disturbed by the visuals, netizens demanded action.

The college's principal Arun Joshi downplayed the incident. "No complaint has been received," he said. "Often, students shave their heads themselves. It is not always linked to ragging."

Ashwin overtakes Kapil's 434 Test wickets

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed pace bowling great Kapil Dev's 434 wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Ashwin dismissed Charith Asalanka for 20 with his off spin on day three in Mohali to become India's second-highest wicket-taker behind spin legend Anil Kumble, who finished his career with 619 Test wickets.

Chennai Super Kings to launch IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings franchise will launch its Indian Premier League title defence on March 26 with the first match of the world's most valuable cricket tournament.

Led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Kings will play last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders. Ten teams, including new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, will feature in 70 matches and four playoffs in 65 days before the final on May 29.