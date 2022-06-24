CBI books DHFL's Wadhawans in India's biggest loan fraud

Enrolment under new military recruitment plan to start soon

Enrolment under India's new armed services recruitment plan will commence this month, top defence officials said on Sunday despite protests against a scheme that will drastically cut tenure and offer fewer service benefits at the end of contract.

The Central government on June 14 set out a policy called Agnipath, or "path of fire", designed to attract more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million armed forces.

The scheme sparked violent protests in northern and eastern parts of the country, with thousands of young men attacking trains and clashing with officials, after which the government tweaked some of the rules.

Flight lands safely after engine catches fire

A New Delhi-bound flight carrying 185 passengers made an emergency landing on Sunday in Patna, after its left engine caught fire while mid-flight.

The passengers aboard the SpiceJet flight were evacuated safely after the pilot returned to Patna airport shortly after take-off.

"The flight returned to Patna airport after locals (on the ground) noticed a fire on the left wing of the aircraft and informed airport officials," said district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.

"All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. Reason for the fire is a technical glitch. The engineering team is analysing."

Three arrested over murder of popular rapper

Police have arrested three men accused of murdering hip-hop star Sidhu Moose Wala, seizing a cache of weapons, including a grenade launcher, from the suspects.

Special Police Commissioner H.S. Dhaliwal in Delhi on Monday said the suspects were arrested in Gujarat over the weekend.

Police recovered high-explosive grenades, a grenade launcher, an assault rifle, electric detonators and pistols from them.

CBI books DHFL's Wadhawans in biggest loan fraud

In the biggest loan fraud case in India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, former promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation.

They are among 13 people accused of defrauding a consortium of 17 banks of over Rs34,000 crore ($603 billion). Previously, the Nirav Modi-led Punjab National Bank loan fraud (Rs13,000 crore) and ABG Shipyard loan fraud (Rs20,000 crore) were considered India's biggest.

The CBI is conducting searches at 11 locations across the country, at premises associated with the accused.

20 Indian fishermen released from Karachi jail

Pakistan in a goodwill gesture on Sunday released 20 Indian fishermen who had been held in a jail in Karachi for the past five years.

They were arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's waters.

The fishermen were taken from the Malir district jail and handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border.

Biocon senior executive among five arrested in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested five persons, including Biocon Biologics associate vice-president L. Praveen Kumar.

This is in connection with the bribery case in which S. Eswara Reddy, the joint drug controller with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), was caught accepting Rs400,000 on Monday.

The others arrested include Dinesh Dua, director of Synergy Network India; Guljit Sethi alias Guljit Chaudhary, director of Bioinnovat Research Services; and CDSCO assistant drug inspector Animesh Kumar.

Seven terrorists killed in three encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

Seven terrorists were killed during three separate encounters with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir last Sunday, the police said.

Among the terrorists was Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, who was earlier arrested on terror charges. He was killed during an encounter in the Lolab area of Kupwara district.

Family asks student harassed by jilted lover to quit school

A 19-year-old student, who was believed to have been harassed by her jilted lover, was "advised" by her family to stop attending the renowned Delhi University college she was attending.

Her father said she was facing mental trauma as the jilted lover was continuously posting about her on various social media sites.

The family claimed they filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner's office, Delhi Commission for Women and the National Schedule Caste Commission, but no action was taken.

Hijab row: Five students seek transfer certificates from college

Five Muslim students from the Hampanakatta University College in Dakshina Kannada have asked for transfer certificates from the college administration after being denied permission to wear the hijab to school.

Principal Anusuya Rai confirmed that the five students applied for transfer certificates to join other colleges.

However, the college will issue the certificates only after the students make certain corrections to their applications.

Kerala ex-teacher arrested again in sexual assault case

Kerala Police last Sunday arrested K.V. Sasikumar, a retired teacher and a former Communist Party of India (Marxist) councillor from Malappuram district, on a new complaint of sexual assault filed by a former student.

He had served a prison term for three weeks and was out on bail when he was picked up.

Sasikumar was a mathematics teacher at the St Gemmas Girls' Higher Secondary School in Malappuram.

A number of former students filed complaints of sexual assault against him after he retired last year.

Ikea India to source more products locally amid rising inflation

Ikea India plans to source more products locally to combat rising inflation, as the Swedish furniture group looks to connect better with the country's burgeoning middle class, a top executive said on Tuesday.

The company's fourth Indian store, its biggest, opened in Bengaluru on Wednesday - four years after Ikea entered the Indian market.

The store is spread over 460,000 sq ft and has a wide selection of the brand's home products and furnishings, including the popular Billy bookcase and Fragrik mugs.