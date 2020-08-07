CBI to probe Sushant's death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's top anti-crime agency, is taking over the investigation into the death of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose suicide has shaken Bollywood and sparked bitter recriminations.

The 34-year-old was found dead in June in his Mumbai apartment - with the police saying he took his own life - setting off a debate over mental health in the multi-billion-dollar industry.

His former girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty petitioned the Supreme Court on Wednesday after Sushant's family disputed reports that he suffered from depression and accused her of stealing his money and harassing him.

Rhea strongly denied the allegations and asked the country's highest court to transfer the case from the police in Sushant's home state of Bihar.

Government solicitor-general Tushar Mehta told the hearing on Wednesday that the CBI would take charge of the case, which has grabbed media headlines for weeks.

Later, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed happiness that the CBI has finally been allowed to investigate the case. "CBI It Is!!" she wrote on Instagram, along with the snapshot of a news channel screen flashing the information.

Sushant's former girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, too expressed her happiness about the Central government agreeing to a CBI inquiry.

"The moment we've waited for has finally arrived," tweeted Ankita, who was in a relationship with Sushant for almost seven years.

The Supreme Court denied any interim protection to Rhea Chakraborty in the case, after her counsel contended before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Bihar Police must be stopped from questioning her.

"A very unfortunate incident has taken place. A gifted and talented artiste has passed away in circumstances which are unusual. Now, the circumstances in which this death took place need to be inquired into," said Justice Roy.

Rhea's plea was vehemently opposed by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sushant's father K.K. Singh, who argued that the entire attempt of the Mumbai Police is to destroy the evidence by disabling the police team from Patna.

He also asked the top court for a direction to Mumbai Police to assist Bihar Police till the next date of hearing, which is next week.

A public interest litigation was also filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking direction for a CBI probe into the death of Sushant's former manager Disha Salian.

The plea, filed by advocate Vineet Dhanda, has sought direction to the Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the case of Salian, after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted.

Salian died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad West.

"A week later, on the morning of June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide which creates suspicion," said the plea.

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Maharashtra and Bihar governments.

Indo-Asian News Service, AFP

