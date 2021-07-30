Central forces to be deployed along Assam-Mizoram border

Policemen from both states at the Assam-Mizoram border. PHOTO: IANS

The North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), led by India's Home Minister Amit Shah, has decided to deploy paramilitary forces along the Assam-Mizoram border after bloody clashes between the police forces of the two north-eastern states on Monday left six Assam police personnel dead.

The decision to deploy the Central forces was taken on Wednesday during a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah.

The Assam and Mizoram governments have blamed each other for the border clashes, which took place two days after Mr Shah chaired a meeting of NEDA on July 24.

More than 60 people were injured in the rare showdown on Monday. The two states have been wrangling over their border for decades.

The Assam government said on Tuesday that it will deploy 4,000 commandos to guard its border.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters at Silchar, near where the clashes occurred, that a "new commando battalion" would be deployed on the border.

Tension had been building between the two states since last month when Mizoram alleged that Assamese had encroached on its territory.

Assam in turn accused Mizoram villagers of encroaching on its reserve forest land.

Mr Shah has sought to defuse the row but a solution to the long-standing dispute does not appear imminent.

Mr Sarma, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said his government will petition the Supreme Court to ensure "not an inch of reserve forest is encroached upon".

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who uses only one name, accused Assam police personnel of firing the first shots on Monday.

Mr Zoramthanga heads the Mizo National Front, an ally of the national ruling alliance led by the BJP.

He said Assam police personnel forcibly took over a border post and assaulted unarmed civilians.

Ministers from both states have staged social media campaigns, sharing videos showing civilians armed with batons clashing with police personnel and others.

Mizoram was a part of Assam until 1972. It became a state in 1986.

The Mizoram government said the area claimed by Assam has been used by its people for more than 100 years, but the Assamese insist that a large chunk of their land has been seized by Mizos.

The far-flung and resource-rich north-eastern region has been a hotbed of ethnic tensions since India's independence in 1947.

Borders between the seven states in the region are not clearly demarcated and there are regular disputes over land and assets. Deadly confrontations such as Monday's are rare though.

Indo-Asian News Service, AFP