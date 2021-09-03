Mounted Police take part in a ceremonial cavalcade on Police Day in Kolkata on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a floral tribute at the Martyrs' Column in Panagarh Industrial Park to the policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty and expressed gratitude to the police force for protecting the common people during the raging Covid pandemic.

Commissioner of Police Soumen Mitra flagged off specially decorated tableaus from the police headquarters at Lalbazar which travelled around the city throughout the day.

The Kolkata Police Band also performed at different places in the city.