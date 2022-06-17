Chai Pani in US wins top award

Chai Pani, which serves affordable Indian street food in North Carolina, is the most outstanding restaurant in the United States.

The Asheville eatery was named the country's Most Outstanding Restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago on Monday, topping nominees such as Brennan's in New Orleans.

The Indian restaurant serves different varieties of tangy, crunchy chaat starting at US$8.49, thalis starting at US$16.99, vada pav, pav bhaji at US$10.99 each, chicken tikka roll at US$11.99 and more.

"Some of the best food of any country is its street food, and Chai Pani features chaat - crunchy, spicy, sweet, tangy, brightly flavoured Indian street snacks," mentions the details on the restaurant's website.

"And because there's nothing more comforting and delicious in any culture than a home-cooked meal, Chai Pani also brings you thalis - traditional family meals highlighting India's amazing culinary diversity."

Chai Pani, which literally means tea water, advertises itself as a restaurant that serves "innovative, fun, affordable and delicious Indian cuisine".

Its first outlet was opened in 2009 in Asheville.

"This little restaurant with the big heart keeps mind-blasting us - powered by chaat, a love of food and service, and a team that takes care of each other and gives their all every day," said Chai Pani's chef Meherwan Irani on Instagram.

"I am bursting with pride at the @beardfoundation nomination for Outstanding Restaurant. Thank you to all who work here, all who eat here, and all who support us."

It was the first time the honours were awarded in two years, after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so the foundation could remove systemic bias and as lockdowns to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus forced the temporary closure of many US restaurants.

The awards also come as Americans are paying the highest prices for food in four decades amid surging inflation that is threatening the broader economy.

This year's award recipients and the nominee slate were more diverse to better reflect the make-up of the US.

There was also more geographic variety, compared to past years when many winners came out of New York or Chicago.

Another win for India at the event was for the Best Chef of New York state award that went to Chintan Pandya of Dhamaka.

Indo-Asian News Service