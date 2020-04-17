Chennai corporation sets up Covid-19 walk-in sample collection centres

Four days after setting up 25 Covid-19 walk-in sample collection centres across Chennai, the city's corporation has collected 2,545 samples.

The first kiosks started functioning from the corporation's buildings in Pudupet and Periamet last Saturday. Gradually, the service was extended across the city over the next two days.

It is now available at selected community halls, integrated child development centres, e-seva centres, schools and colleges.

All the samples are sent to government-approved testing labs. The results are provided in 48 hours.

"The idea is to reduce the load of testing on the government hospitals, which are witnessing a stream of patients," said a government official.