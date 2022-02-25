Chennai teen stuns world champion

Indian teenage chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won praise on Tuesday for a stunning victory over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in an online championship.

The 16-year-old, who in 2016 became the youngest international master at age 10, beat Carlsen late on Monday at the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.

"It's about time to go to bed as I don't think I will have dinner at 2.30 in the morning," a visibly calm Praggnanandhaa said in the silence of his home in the Chennai suburb of Padi after the 39-move victory playing black.

Aggressive from the start, Praggnanandhaa pushed Carlsen onto the back foot but missed a glorious chance to kill the game in the middle stage. But he regained his wits and bounced back, piling relentless pressure on Carlsen, who cracked and blundered.

Others have beaten Carlsen - including Indians Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna - but Praggnanandhaa is the youngest since the Norwegian became world champion in 2013.

Anand, a five-time world champion and acclaimed as the greatest chess player India has produced, tweeted: "Always proud of our talents! Very good day for @rpragchess."

Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar also joined in the praise for Chennai-born Praggnanandhaa, widely regarded as a future world title challenger.

"What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud!"

Carlsen, 31, appeared to blunder in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour event which has a total prize pool of more than US$1.5 million.

On Monday, Carlsen had said that he was still feeling the after-effects of a recent coronavirus infection.

"It was better today, but the first couple of days, I was feeling like I am okay but I don't have any energy and it was kind of hard to focus," he said.

Carlsen won his fifth straight world chess title last December, overcoming Ian Nepomniachtchi in a contest that saw the Russian lose his nerve after losing an epic eight-hour game, the longest ever played at a world championship.

Praggnanandhaa's victory follows an underwhelming performance in the tournament, where his previous victory came in the eighth round over Armenian-American grandmaster Levon Aronian.

But, after his win over Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa beat fellow grandmasters Andrey Esipenko and Alexandra Kosteniuk - both Russians - in rounds 10 and 12. He, however, lost to Nepomniachtchi in the 11th round to lie in 12th place with 15 points.

The Indian prodigy was scheduled to play Vincent Keymer of Germany, the United States' Hans Moke Niemann and Russian Vladislav Artemiev in round 13, 14 and 15 respectively.

"His results in the past six months have swung between extremes," Praggnanandhaa's coach R.B. Ramesh told ESPN. "The fluctuation can be worrying and needs to be stabilised.

"This win against Magnus is important. Beating one of the strongest players in chess history is a huge moment for him."

Praggnanandhaa had told the The Indian Express soon after becoming the second youngest grandmaster in the world four years ago: "Beating him (Carlsen) once is my biggest dream. "He has a solution for even the most complicated problem." AFP

