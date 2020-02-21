Chennai's Kannagi Nagar becomes India's fifth art district

Chennai's Kannagi Nagar, one of the largest resettlement sites in India housing over 80,000 people, has been transformed into the city's first art district through the efforts of St+art India Foundation.

The project features the works of 15 artists, including from Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Canada and Australia, who are currently showcasing their artworks and murals and are hosting workshops and curated tours.

St+art, which is also behind the Lodhi art district in Delhi, has collaborated with Asian Paints, Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Smart City and foreign embassies, to bring art to the streets of Kannagi Nagar and engage with the community.

By converting the location into an open-air museum, St+art aims to reimagine what a space for arts and culture could be like and later activate it by hosting events and festivals. By next month, Kannagi Nagar will be India's fifth art district, with 16 of its walls sporting large-scale murals.