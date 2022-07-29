Chess fever grips Chennai

A week ago, a music video was released in which music maestro A.R. Rahman and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin are seen walking along Chennai's Napier Bridge.

The bridge is painted black and white to resemble the squares on a chess board.

Both men are clad in white, flanked by dancers in black, lined up like chess pieces on a board.

Chennai-born former world champion Viswanathan Anand was blown away by the presentation. "I have never seen the city so excited about chess," he said.

"I was so happy to see the bridge painted black and white. I am sure everyone in the city is aware of the Chess Olympiad."

Film superstar Rajinikanth added to the excitement when he invited fledgling chess stars, R. Praggnanandhaa and his sister R. Vaishali, to his house.

He also tweeted a photo of himself in a game and called chess "an indoor game I love the most".

The confluence of the biggest politician in the state, the biggest actor and the biggest music composer has stirred much excitement in Chennai.

The ambitious Tamil Nadu government pulled out all the stops in celebrating the Chess Olympiad, which starts today and will end on Aug 10.

World Champion Magnus Carlsen was stunned by how the city was decked up to celebrate the first time India is hosting the Chess Olympiad.

"Tamil Nadu or say, Chennai, is the hottest hub of chess in the world now. So just to be there and be a part of the chess celebration is a reason in itself," he said.

Indeed, from Napier Bridge to Guindy, from Adyar to Tambaram, the chess buzz has never enveloped Chennai as it has now.

International Master Manuel Aaron, who started the city's first chess club in 1972 at the Soviet Centre for Culture Studies, where Anand polished his game, feels his life is now complete.

"I have never seen the city celebrate chess this passionately before," he said.

"I feel very fortunate that I could in some way contribute to the game's following and popularity in the city. The popularity of the game will soar even higher."

This is perhaps the impact that the Tamil Nadu government had hoped for when it began an aggressive campaign to host the Chess Olympiad - to stretch the game to the deep reaches of the city.

It is undisputed that Chennai has been churning out more Grandmasters than any other city in India - 24 out of 73, on top of seven Women Grandmasters, 34 International Masters and more than 10,000 registered players.

Chennai has a throbbing chess culture and history.

The venue of the Chess Olympiad, Mahabalipuram, is 60km from the heart of the city, on the sprawling East Coast Road. But it's a distance officials hope can be shortened by the chess fever.

There are special buses painted black and white, with a beaming mascot Thambi (Tamil for younger brother), that ply between Mahabalipuram and the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus.

Thambi peers down from most buses and metro trains, as well as the entrances of important government offices - the horseman clad in a white veshti and shirt, with folded hands.

India is seeded second in the open segment of the Chess Olympiad. It is fielding six teams, three in men's and three in women's.

Top-seed United States and third-seed Norway, helmed by Carlsen, are expected to put up a stiff challenge.

But the gold that India shared with Russia in the last edition has infused a sense of optimism that it will win the Chess Olympiad at home.

Indo-Asian News Service