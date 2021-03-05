Chhattisgarh police hire 13 transgender constables

The Chhattisgarh police force has recruited 13 transgender constables, the largest such hiring from India's still marginalised community.

The recruits will join just two other known transgender officers serving in the nation's roughly two-million-strong police force.

"We have recruited transgender people as constables for the first time and I personally congratulate them," said Chhattisgarh police chief D.M. Awasthi.

Tamil Nadu became the first Indian state to recruit a transgender police officer in 2017, three years after the landmark Supreme Court judgment recognising the "third gender".

Bihar also announced in January that it would recruit one transgender individual for every 500 recruits in its police force.