Chief Justice criticises new media as 'biased and ill-informed'

Kangaroo courts on TV debates and social media are taking the country backwards, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said on Saturday in a searing criticism of the media as he called their behaviour "biased, ill-informed and agenda-driven.

"New media tools have enormous amplifying ability but appear to be incapable of distinguishing between the right and the wrong, the good and the bad and the real and the fake," he said.

"Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy."

Amnesty UK routes $8.8m to India arm for 'anti-national' work

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that Amnesty International UK routed more than Rs51 crore ($8.8 million) to Amnesty India to "fund anti-national activities in the guise of export of services".

The ED made the charge against the non-government organisation in its prosecution complaint at a special court in New Delhi.

Patient airlifted from US to Chennai in 26-hour-flight

An Indian woman who needed an emergency surgery was airlifted from the United States to India last week in one of the longest aeromedical evacuations in recent years.

The flight lasted 26 hours and stopped once in Iceland and twice in Turkey before reaching Chennai, where the 67-year-old will undergo surgery at the Apollo Hospital.

Meghalaya BJP leader, accused of running brothel, arrested

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N. Marak, who is accused of operating a brothel at his farmhouse, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

He had been on the run after six young girls were rescued and 73 people arrested from his farmhouse in Tura, Meghalaya, during a raid on Saturday.

Union minister Irani sends legal notice to three Congress leaders

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday sent a legal notice to three Congress leaders - Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh and Netta D' Souza - and their party for accusing her 18-year-old daughter of running an "illegal bar" in Goa.

She sought a written unconditional apology and withdrawal of allegations.

SpiceJet fleet size to be halved

Budget carrier SpiceJet said Wednesday it would not cancel any flights after a run of safety incidents that prompted regulators to reportedly order its fleet size be cut in half.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) this month asked the airline to explain why it reported more than six safety incidents since May.

SpiceJet will now be under "enhanced surveillance" by the DGCA after inspections on the carrier's operations prompted the regulator to cut the airline's approved fleet numbers by 50 per cent for eight weeks, local media reported.

Firecracker explosion in Bihar businessman's house kills six

Six people died on Sunday in a firecracker explosion at the house of businessman Shabir Hussain in Khudai Bagh village in Bihar's Saran district.

The explosion caused a portion of the house to blow up while the remaining part caught fire.

According to the police, a major part of the house collapsed, trapping eight people under the debris. They were later rescued and admitted to the Sadar hospital.

ICMR invites vaccine-makers to make monkeypox shots

The Central government research body Indian Council of Medical Research said on Wednesday that it isolated the monkeypox virus and was inviting vaccine-makers to consider making shots after the country reported four cases of infection.

It also called for development of diagnostic kits to help in detection of the disease.

Droupadi not new President's original name

Ms Droupadi Murmu on Monday was sworn in as India's 15th President. She is the first tribal and the second woman to be elected to the highest post.

Soon after taking the oath, she revealed that her first name Droupadi - based on a character from the epic Mahabharata - is not her original name.

Her Santhali name is Puti. It was changed to Droupadi by a school teacher "for good".

Akshay Kumar becomes 'highest taxpayer' again

Actor Akshay Kumar, one of the top-paid stars in Bollywood, apparently has been honoured by the Income Tax department as the "highest taxpayer" in the country.

An honorary certificate for Akshay from the Income Tax department has been making its rounds online.

The actor has been one of India's highest taxpayers over the last five years, reported India Today.

Truck owner arrested in police officer murder case

Police in Nuh, Haryana, arrested three more people, including the owner of the dumper truck that mowed down a police officer last week.

The police officer was checking illegal mining in the district when the incident happened. Police have in total arrested nine people, including the dumper's driver and cleaner.

42 dead in Gujarat after drinking toxic liquor

At least 42 people have died and nearly 100 others have been hospitalised in Gujarat after drinking toxic alcohol, police said on Thursday.

Dozens became ill earlier this week after drinking methanol - a poisonous form of alcohol sometimes used as an antifreeze - sold in several villages across the state. Police said 31 people died in Botad district and 11 people in nearby Ahmedabad district.

HCL boss Roshni Nadar remains India's richest woman

HCL Technologies chairman Roshni Nadar Malhotra has retained her position as the richest woman in India, with a 54 per cent jump in her net worth to Rs84,330 crore in 2021.

Ms Falguni Nayar, who quit her investment banking career to start the beauty focused brand Nykaa around a decade ago, has emerged the richest self-made woman with a net worth of Rs 57,520 crore, according to the Kotak Private Banking-Hurun list published on Wednesday.

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw saw a 21 per cent drop in her fortune and moved down one rung to become the third-richest woman in the country. with her wealth amounting to Rs29,030 crore.