Chief Minister orders father's arrest

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel was arrested on Tuesday and sent to 15 days judicial custody for allegedly making derogatory remarks against (upper caste) Brahmins.

His lawyer said he did not request bail and would appear before a court on Sept 21.

After his father was charged last week, the Chief Minister, who is from the Congress party, had stressed that he would not get special treatment.

"Nobody is above the law before my government, even if he is the Chief Minister's 86-year-old father," Mr Bhupesh said on Sunday. "As Chief Minister, I have the responsibility to maintain harmony among different communities. If he made a remark against a community, I am sorry. Legal action will be taken."

Chhattisgarh police, while acting on a first information report (FIR) lodged at Raipur's DD Nagar police station by Sarv Brahmin Samaj, arrested Baghel Senior from Delhi and brought him to Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

He was later produced before a judicial magistrate where he flatly refused to seek bail.

Chief Minister Baghel has serious ideological differences with his father. He has made it clear on several occasions that he has the highest regard for his father, but he doesn't approve of the old man's anti-Brahmin remarks or any of his statements which disrupt social harmony.

"Everyone knows about my ideological differences with my father. Our political thoughts and beliefs are different," sad the Chief Minister. "I respect him as his son, but as Chief Minister, I cannot forgive him for such mistakes which disturb public order."

The Chief Minister also underlined that the Chhattisgarh government "respects every religion, caste and community and their sentiments". He emphasised this point on Twitter.

During a recent visit to Uttar Pradesh, Mr Baghel's father, who heads a group for voter awareness and is a prominent OBC (Other Backward Class - a collective term used by the Indian government to classify castes which are educationally or socially disadvantaged) voice, had controversially called for a "boycott" of Brahmins and, describing them as foreigners, had urged people not to let them into their villages.

"Brahmins will be sent from the river Ganga to Volga. They are foreigners. They consider us untouchables and are snatching all our rights. I will urge villagers to not let Brahmins enter their village," Mr Nand Kumar reportedly said.

He is known for his anti-upper caste views and his book on the theme was banned in 2000 by the Congress government at the time.

As the video of the comments emerged, the Sarv Brahmin Samaj registered the FIR in Raipur on Saturday. The charges include "promoting enmity between groups".

The Chief Minister ordered his father's arrest after Chhattisgarh's opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pressed him, suggesting that he was according "VIP treatment". NDTV reported that the arrest preempts any trouble for Mr Baghel in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, where the Brahmin community had urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action.

The BJP later hailed the arrest, stating that the police action against Baghel Senior would restore social harmony in the state where Brahmins form less than two per cent of the population.

For the Chief Minister, the family drama comes days after he triumphed over his party rival T.K. Singh Deo, who had laid claim to his job saying he had been assured by the Congress leadership of rotational chief ministership.

Mr Baghel's half-term was done, Mr Deo had asserted, and it was his turn. The feud threatened to snowball for the Congress as both leaders rushed to Delhi for meetings.

Mr Baghel refused to submit to any leadership change and made it clear to his party bosses that most state legislators were on his side.

After a series of meetings in Delhi, Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi reportedly told Mr Baghel he would keep his job.

