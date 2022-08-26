Cholera tragedy in village sheds light on power debts

Clean water had just started sputtering from newly-installed taps in Pachdongri village in Maharashtra last month when the power supply to the hilly hamlet was cut off for unpaid bills.

Residents link the power outage to a cholera outbreak that followed.

The villagers' five-month outstanding power bill of Rs52,000 ($908) accounts for a tiny part of the huge strain on India's stressed electricity supply chain, in which power distributors owe US$12.52 billion ($17.5b) to largely thermal generating companies.

The utilities must pay coal firms upfront to buy the fossil fuel to produce electricity, but are struggling to do so as their cash flow is squeezed due to consumers failing to pay for their power, threatening supply.

"If water supply had continued, the deaths could have been avoided as people wouldn't have consumed contaminated water from a well," said Mr Sanjay Bhuta Jamunkar, the 32-year-old council head for five villages including Pachdongri.

Following the cholera outbreak, the government issued orders to utilities not to disconnect the power supply to public water works, and the state is also considering clearing the debts of village councils, utility officials said.

"This was our first power bill for operating the water pump. We weren't sure we had to pay it as work on the water connections was still underway," said Mr Jamunkar, adding that the council pays bills from the property and water taxes it levies on households.

"But collections are poor as this is a tribal area, people are either landless or small landowners. Many are unemployed. We try to manage."

Local officials who turned off the power supply to Pachdongri said they had informed the village council about the impending cut if it failed to pay at least some of its dues. The power was restored within a day, they added.

"If they have used power, they need to pay for it," said Mr Dilip Khanande, superintending engineer for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company in Amravati.

Farmer Akshay Amode, 24, saw clean water gush from his household tap for the first time a day before power was cut.

The villagers resorted to well water again - but it was contaminated with sewage due to runoff triggered by heavy rains, said health officials who tested the water.

About 200 people became ill after drinking it and five died.

Among them was Mr Sahdev Ramaji Akhande's wife, who had yet to see a running tap in her home. The 32-year-old farmer recalled the night his wife writhed in pain as he struggled to find transportation to rush her to hospital.

Three days after she died, Mr Akhande's home got a tap water connection. But the supply is still intermittent, so he drinks water from tankers serving the village and buys water for his farm.

He knew nothing of another impending expense: the village council - yet to pay its outstanding power bill - is mulling a doubling of the monthly water tax from Rs100 per household. Thomson Reuters Foundation