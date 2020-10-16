Cinemas reopen across India

An usher in protective gear checks the seats before customers enter the auditorium at the PVR Icon cinema, at DLF Promenade Mall, in New Delhi.

Millions of people in movie-mad India rushed to the theatres across the country on Thursday after they reopened following a seven-month Covid-19-induced halt.

The Central government has allowed the states to reopen cinema halls. But they must not be in the Covid-19 containment zones and should take specific measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The resumption of screening will be propitious for big-ticket Bollywood movies.

Said avid fan Hema Chockalingam, who intends to hit the multiplex in the New Delhi suburb of Noida with a group of girlfriends this weekend: "I'm desperate for the movie-hall experience. Watching streamed content is no match for the real thing. I'm reclaiming my old life."