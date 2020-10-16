Cinemas reopen across India

16 Oct 2020 00:00 | Updated at: 16 Oct 2020 09:38

An usher in protective gear checks the seats before customers enter the auditorium at the PVR Icon cinema, at DLF Promenade Mall, in New Delhi.

Millions of people in movie-mad India rushed to the theatres across the country on Thursday after they reopened following a seven-month Covid-19-induced halt.

The Central government has allowed the states to reopen cinema halls. But they must not be in the Covid-19 containment zones and should take specific measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The resumption of screening will be propitious for big-ticket Bollywood movies.

Said avid fan Hema Chockalingam, who intends to hit the multiplex in the New Delhi suburb of Noida with a group of girlfriends this weekend: "I'm desperate for the movie-hall experience. Watching streamed content is no match for the real thing. I'm reclaiming my old life."

 
 
