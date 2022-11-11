Cliff Richard more Indian than Sunak

Cliff Richard's mural on a wall at Shaheed Path in Lucknow, where he was born.

Rishi Sunak's coming to power sparked a surge of memes about an Indian taking charge of Britain.

But Kolkata, once the capital of the British Raj, felt prouder when the Indian economists Amartya Sen won the Nobel Prize in 1998 and Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee in 2019.

After all, Sen and Banerjee are Bengalis, native sons, while Sunak is British, the son of ethnic Indians who emigrated from East Africa to Britain.

Sen and Banerjee studied in Kolkata - Banerjee and I attended the same school albeit my time there preceding his by almost a decade.

Even back then, Kolkata had three Nobel laureates to shout about: first Asian Nobel laureate and Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore, and Kolkata-based Indian-born British medical doctor Ronald Ross and Tamil physicist C.V. Raman.

Tagore's poetry and music remain part of everyday life in Bengal.

But frivolous me preferred the songs of a pop star with a Kolkata connection - Cliff Richard! He is a Howrah boy, having spent his early childhood in Howrah, a short drive from Kolkata across a bridge over the Hooghly river.

Cliff Richard (christened Harry Rodger Webb) was born in Lucknow on Oct 14, 1940. The family moved to Howrah when his father, a manager at a company that operated a chain of restaurants at Indian railway stations, got a promotion.

They moved to England in September 1948 after India gained its independence.

The pop star had legions of fans in Kolkata. All India Radio's Calcutta B, which played Western music at lunchtime and late at night, frequently played his songs from the 1960s through the 1980s.

It is remarkable that the departure of the British and the exodus of Anglo-Indians (Eurasians) did not affect the popularity of Western music and English movies in Kolkata.

Remarkable because the British maintained a distance from the Indians. One of the leading schools in Kolkata did not even admit Bengalis until 1935.

History has not forgotten the exploitation and oppression the country suffered under the Raj.

Congress member of parliament Shashi Tharoor neatly summed it up in the title of his book Inglorious Empire.

The tyranny led to the Indian rebellion of 1857. The first stirring was near Kolkata in March 1857, when Indian soldier Mangal Pandey threatened to shoot the Europeans.

He opened fire on a British officer who tried to disarm him and hit the officer's horse.

The violence followed discontent among the troops aggrieved by reports that their Enfield rifles' new paper cartridges were greased with animal fat in flagrant disregard of their religious sentiments.

Pandey was court-martialled and hanged.

An infantry regiment was disbanded for refusing to use the new cartridges.

Kolkata remained peaceful amid the unrest that spread to north Indian towns such as Agra, Ambala, Allahabad and Meerut in April and Delhi in May when rebels entered the city and urged Bahadur Shah, the last Mughal emperor, to lead them.

The rebellion did not spread to the south as there were Indians, including Sikhs and Gurkhas, who fought for the British.

There were reasons the insurrection was not nationwide - reasons perhaps best articulated by Bengali writer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

The patriotic government officer wrote about Bharat Mata (Mother India), a personification of the country as mother goddess, in his 1882 novel Ananda Math (The Abbey Of Bliss).

Set during an 18th-century famine in Bengal, the story is about a couple who fall in with a group of warrior monks fighting against the British. They worship their motherland, regarding her as a goddess.

Significantly, though, the novel ends with a call for peace. The rebel leader is told by his guru to stop fighting the British because they are invincible and can promote stability and education in the country.

The freedom struggle became a mass movement in the 20th century, under the leadership of Gandhi.

The nation was chafing against continued oppression, racial discrimination and atrocities such as the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre where troops fired at peaceful men and women, killing hundreds, in Amritsar.

I wonder if the freedom struggle derived any inspiration from the British. Could there be any connection between Bharat Mata (Mother India) and Britannia (Britain's personification as the female warrior worshipped during the Roman era)?

The English-educated Chatterjee, one of earliest graduates of Calcutta University, surely knew about Britannia.

As for calls for an independent Pakistan, those followed the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which pledged British support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine. With the Jews assured of a separate homeland, the Muslim League wanted an independent Islamic state for Indian Muslims.

The end of the Raj has not effaced British influence from the subcontinent. More Indians now want their children to attend English-medium schools. The Indian government has been pressing Britain to allow more Indians to work and study in the UK in exchange for greater access to the Indian market for British companies.

But Britain is no longer the country that ruled India.

Richard in his autobiography recalled how he was bullied in school after he moved to England, being "a lot swarthier than the pale-skinned English boys and girls".

The Conservative politician Enoch Powell thundered against Commonwealth immigrants in his inflammatory Rivers Of Blood speech in 1968.

Yet some of those immigrants' children are leading politicians today.

Labour has Lisa Nandy and Sadiq Khan while the Tories include Priti Patel, Sajid Javid, Suella Braverman, Alok Sharma, Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly and Nadhim Zahawi. The Tory MPs even chose the ethnic Indian Sunak as their new prime minister.

"I salute the Brits. They have been able to go beyond race," said a friend.

Yes, hats off, three cheers and all that. From Shakespeare to The Beatles to choosing an ethnic Indian PM, there's always something to admire about the British.

