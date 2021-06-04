Clown takes on serious work

Volunteer social worker Ashok Kurmi, dressed as a clown, teaching children how to follow the Covid-19 safety protocols. PHOTO: AFP

Covid-19 cases in India are falling, yet one man is not relaxing.

Mr Ashok Kurmi, a worker with a pharmaceutical company, dresses himself as a clown and goes about disinfecting slums in Mumbai.

He also hands out masks to children and informs residents about the precautions to be taken.

"Covid has been here for two years and during that time I've done different things for children and adults to spread information given out by the government," he told Reuters.

"I spread awareness to kids by telling them to wear masks, keep their hands clean and maintain social distancing. I try to spread information which can save lives from the coronavirus."

Mr Kurmi, who has been working since the age of 14, also wears different costumes, sometimes appearing as Santa Claus or Spider-Man.

He is passionate about social work and has found a unique way to help and protect his community.

"The Covid cases are going down, but now is not the time for happiness," he said.

"We need to stay healthy and safe."

Reuters, AFP