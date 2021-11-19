Comedian under fire after 'two Indias' comments

An Indian comedian and actor has been forced to defend himself against online accusations of "insulting the country", after he performed a "two Indias" monologue in Washington DC.

Mr Vir Das (right), one of India's top satirical performers, is known for his willingness to critically observe his country.

"I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night," Mr Das told a packed hall at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington DC on Nov 12 during his current world tour.

A seven-minute video of the speech, which covered issues ranging from air pollution, journalism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Covid-19 relief efforts to cricket, uploaded to YouTube on Monday garnered more than 850,000 views till Wednesday.

"I come from an India where we bleed blue every time we play green," he said, referring to the sporting uniforms of his country and arch-rival Pakistan. But every time we lose to green, we turn orange all of a sudden."

Orange refers to muscular Hindu nationalism, often symbolised by the colour saffron.

"I come from an India where we take pride in being vegetarian and yet run over the farmers who grow our vegetables," he added, referring to the deaths of at least eight people last month when a car linked to a Union minister allegedly ran over several people during a protest against controversial farm laws. "I come from an India that will watch this and know there is a gigantic joke. It just isn't funny," he said.

Soon after Mr Das released the video, social media users accused him of insulting India on the global stage, and at least two police complaints were filed against him.

Leading Indian actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Mr Das, calling the video "soft terrorism", and wrote on Instagram: "Strict action should be taken against such criminals."

Mr Ashutosh Dubey, a legal adviser to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said he filed a complaint with the Mumbai police on Tuesday against Mr Das' "inflammatory" comments.

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said Mr Das "should be immediately arrested" for his comments.

"I see a terrorist in this man called #VirDas," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, adding Mr Das should be "tried under terror laws".

Mr Das took to Twitter insisting the video was a "satire about the duality of two separate Indias that do different things".

"Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret," he added.

He received support from several opposition politicians, journalists and activists.

Mr Shashi Tharoor, a lawmaker with the opposition Congress Party, said Mr Das "spoke for millions" in a post on Twitter. "A stand-up comedian who knows the real meaning of the term 'stand up' is not physical but moral," he said.

The backlash against Mr Das is not the first time an Indian comic has come under fire from right-wing groups and activists.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui was held in prison for more than a month after being accused of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses.

This month, he cancelled three shows in Mumbai after a right-wing group threatened to set the venue ablaze.

