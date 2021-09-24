'Common man' becomes Punjab chief minister

New Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi broke down on Monday and thanked his Congress party leadership for choosing "an aam aadmi (common man)".

Soon after he took the oath, the 58-year-old announced the first of the party's poll promises - a water bill waiver for the poor.

"I am the aam aadmi sitting here, while other parties keep talking about aam aadmi," he said.

"This is the aam aadmi sarkar (government). It has to take many decisions for Punjab."

India slams UK's new travel rules as discriminatory

The Indian government has slammed the United Kingdom's decision to exclude vaccinated Indian travellers from its new travel guidelines, calling it "discriminatory" and warning of reciprocal measures.

The British government will next month allow fully vaccinated travellers from a list of countries to skip quarantine upon arrival - but Indians who are fully vaccinated will still need to be quarantined.

Indian travellers must also undergo three rounds of testing, regardless of their vaccination status. Many Indian nationals typically travel to the UK for work, study, leisure or to meet family members.

Two arrested in Bengaluru for moral policing

Two persons have been arrested in Bengaluru for "moral policing", after a video showed them assaulting a bank employee for giving a Muslim woman colleague a ride on his motorcycle last Saturday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai applauded the police for nabbing the pair, who forced the woman to get off the bike and go home in an autorickshaw.

Pregnant Kyrgyz woman, son found murdered in Delhi house

A pregnant woman from Kyrgyzstan and her one-year-old son were found murdered at a friend's house in Delhi's Kalkaji area on Tuesday.

Police said Ms Myskal Zhumabaeva, 28, and her son Manas were found dead on a bed with stab wounds to the chest and other body parts.

The woman was a housewife and lived with her husband Vinay Chauhan in Greater Kailash.

BJP leader killed by wild elephants in Assam

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajib Boro was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants near the Rani Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Guwahati city in Assam on Monday.

Forest and police officials said that the 35-year-old's house was attacked by wild elephants on Sunday night.

Mother, paramour sentenced to death for killing child

A young mother and her elderly paramour were sentenced to death by a court in Purulia, West Bengal, on Tuesday, after they were found guilty of killing her three-year-old daughter by pushing seven needles into her in 2017.

Additional district and sessions judge Ramesh Kumar Pradhan deemed the crime "rarest among the rare".

Keralite sets Guinness record with 426 punches in 60 seconds

Fitness coach Rafhan Ummer from Kozhikode in Kerala entered the Guinness World Records on Monday for throwing the most full extension strikes on a punching pad.

The 24-year-old swung his fist an amazing 426 times in 60 seconds, breaking the previous record (334) set by Slovakian kickboxer and martial artiste Pavel Trusov.

Five arrested for vandalising Owaisi's Delhi residence

Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi's official residence in New Delhi's high-security Ashoka Road area was vandalised on Tuesday by a group of men who damaged the door and windows, broke the nameplate and hurled an axe.

Five men were arrested from the scene, police said.

Plants used to generate electricity from wastewater

Plant-based microbial fuel cells can generate power profitably from waste water compared to algae-based systems, researchers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jodhpur have found.

The results of their work, sponsored by the Indian government's Department of Science and Technology, was recently published in the journal Bioresource Technology.

Mango weds tamarind in ritual to revive river

An unusual wedding between a mango and a tamarind was held in Mustafabad, Uttar Pradesh, last Sunday to revive the Kathina river.

More than 400 local people attended the event, which ended with a grand feast.

The area's Chief Development Officer Akshat Verma said the local people believed the ritual would revive the Kathina river, which is polluted and dying.

Big whale carcass washes ashore in Maharashtra

The carcass of a 12.1 metre-long whale weighing over 30 tonnes was found on the remote Mardes Beach in Maharashtra's Vasai on Tuesday.

The locals believe the marine creature probably died last month and the Arabian Sea waves tossed it on to the beach during high tide.

Two more Indian beaches awarded Blue Flag tag

Two more beaches - Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry - have been awarded Blue Flag certification, an international eco-level tag, taking the total number of such beaches in the country to 10.

Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label accorded on the basis of 33 stringent criteria in four major areas - environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environmental management and conservation and safety and services.

AK-47 rifle seized in Bihar belongs to BJP MLA's relative

The AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 188 cartridges recovered recently from three criminals in Bihar's Begusarai allegedly belong to a relative of the local Baharatiya Janata Party legislator, the police said on Tuesday.

Begusarai's Superintendent of Police Awakash Kumar said that one of the accused, Manjesh alias Bunty alias Bade, revealed during interrogation that the weapons were given to them by Mr Nandan Singh Chaudhary, the cousin of Begusarai Sadar MLA Kundan Singh.

Zee Entertainment shares soar after merger with Sony

Sony Group 's Indian unit will buy media giant Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), days after Zee's shareholders asked for a management reshuffle, including the exit of Chief Executive Punit Goenka from the board.

Zee, which has a presence in television broadcasting and digital media, has been under pressure from top shareholders, while proxy adviser Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) has raised corporate governance concerns.

Zee shares jumped 20 per cent following the deal announcement.