Community tweets to be used to map Mumbai floods

When monsoon rains hit Mumbai each year, residents find their social media feeds awash with flood memes - from Venetian gondolas plying the city's deluged streets to office workers commuting on inflatable dinghies.

This year, a research institute hopes social media can play a more practical role by asking residents to tweet about floods in their neighbourhoods and using the data to issue geographically-specific flood alerts in real time.

"Since we cannot monitor flooding across the city ourselves, we thought of seeking the help of the community," said Mr Subimal Ghosh, head of the Climate Studies department at Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay.

Around the world, climate researchers are increasingly using data gathered via social media to help monitor weather events such as floods. They said the data could be used to improve emergency response and rescue efforts, and make forecasting more accurate, which will become all the more vital as climate change fuels extreme weather.

"We need participatory models for climate adaptation as we will be hit by more extreme weather in the future. We will be able to show real-time flooding like how Google Maps shows red for traffic," said Mr Ghosh.

Mumbai recorded "extreme" rainfall - more than 200mm of precipitation in 24 hours - about a dozen times between 2017 and 2021, civic data shows. That is double the number of such events during the previous five-year period.

The IIT-Bombay project, launched in June, will use digital elevation maps that show an area's height above sea level, spatial rainfall data and tweets from local residents.

Tweets noting "ankle-deep" or "knee-deep" water, for example, will be harvested from Twitter using an automated system that will try to extract flood depth and location information. This will be used to give real-time flood information on a portal for the entire city.

"Which areas need water to be pumped out first, how can the traffic be controlled and how can people reach home?" Mr Ghosh said.

"The city needs a resilience plan."

Low-income neighbourhoods are worse-affected by floods, particularly in cities like Mumbai, which has a large population living in informal settlements, a World Bank report states, pointing to poor drainage and land-use planning as key factors.

While the city launched a flood forecasting system two years ago and installed massive drainage pumps in low-lying areas, storm-related disasters such as building collapses and landslides are common in the monsoon months, researchers said.

"Flooding is an unavoidable reality, and what we are not able to do is minimise the damage caused by floods," said Mr Prasoon Singh, lead with the Centre for Global Environment Research of New Delhi-based The Energy and Resources Institute.

"Crowdsourcing information can validate forecasts, help tweak predictions and improve relief and rescue operations."

He added that information garnered on social media could also be fed into historical data sets.

Mr Ghosh said he hoped the Mumbai project would help city residents go about their daily business - even during the monsoon season.

"My daughter was in school when it started raining heavily and buses were stranded on flooded roads. Parents were worried and didn't know how to reach the school. Real-time information is crucial."

