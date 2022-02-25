Conjoined twins cast separate votes

Sohan (left) and Mohan Singh after casting their ballot at a polling station in a village on the outskirts of Amritsar. PHOTO: AFP

A pair of conjoined twins wore dark glasses so they could not see who the other voted for as they cast ballots for the first time in northern India last Sunday.

Sohan and Mohan Singh, 19, are joined at the hip and share several organs as well as legs. They live in a charitable home after being abandoned at birth.

Wearing colourful checked shirts and matching black turbans, the brothers, popularly known as Sohna and Mohna, cast their votes in assembly elections in Punjab.

"I felt really nice. They made good arrangements for us to vote," Sohan said on Monday from the holy city of Amritsar where they live.

"We were given dark glasses so that we could not see who we voted for inside the polling booth."

India, the world's largest democracy, follows a secret ballot system to ensure free and fair elections, with all citizens above 18 years eligible to vote.

The twins are first-time voters, having turned 18 last year.

"Everyone should cast his/her vote to help make a nava (new) Punjab. When we can do it, why not others," Sohan said.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khera said the two were Amritsar administration's ambassadors for its special Sanman campaign to urge people, especially those with disabilities, first-time voters and those over 80, to come out and vote.

The duo, who were issued separate electoral cards, were garlanded and handed certificates by officials as they emerged from the polling station.

The teenagers flashed their inked fingers while encouraging others to come out and vote.

Born on June 14, 2003 at a hospital in New Delhi, Sohna and Mohna share a torso, pair of legs, liver, and gallbladder, but have separate arms, kidneys and spinal cords.

Having been given up by their family and shunned by society, they were raised at an Amritsar orphanage.

They now live at Amritsar's Pingalwara, a charitable home for the destitute.

The Singh brothers work in the state power department but draw just one salary. They did not opt for surgery to separate them as there was risk of one of them dying.

"There is no choice. I can't afford to lose him," Sohan said.

AFP