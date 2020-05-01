'Corona ambassador' Yamraj asks people to stay at home

Finance Ministry employee Baldev Singh donned the garb of Yamraj (God of death) on Monday to help the Delhi Police spread the message that everybody has to stay at home to ward off Covid-19.

He picked up the costume from a friend who participates in folk plays, got his wife to do the makeup and even put on goggles for a modern touch.

After the look was complete, he got on to a police jeep near his house in R.K. Puram and, armed with a loudspeaker, began to broadcast the importance of staying at home.

"I have sent my ambassador Corona. If you don't listen to Delhi Police, he will take you with him... Delhiites, I warn you, if you love your life, then please stay inside your houses," Mr Singh intoned in Hindi as he was driven through the lanes of a sprawling government colony.